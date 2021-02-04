This Super Bowl Sunday is all about snacking at home. Here are the best takeout deals

Drew Jackson

The Super Bowl is all about endurance.

Snacking for all four quarters of a football game requires an uncommon mix of hunger and drive, of devotion and skill. The line between glory and a stomachache is a fine one, indeed.

This Super Bowl Sunday, large-scale watch parties are out of the question due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means most restaurants are offering takeout specials and Super Bowl staples, while a few bars and restaurants are doing limited seatings.

Here are more than a dozen Triangle spots serving some of the area’s best wings, dips, snacks and takeout drinks for at-home Super Bowl spreads.

Beasley’s Chicken + Honey

237 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh. 919-322-0127 or ac-restaurants.com/beasleys

This fried chicken restaurant from Ashley Christensen is offering four different styles of wings for Super Bowl Sunday, including a Kansas City barbecue, a pineapple-habanero, pecan-smoked and Carolina reaper. Other specials include cheese fries with either bacon or charred onion gravy.

Buffalo Brothers

Fives locations around the Triangle. buffbrothers.com.

This local chain of wing shops serves them grilled or fried, with more than a dozen different sauces. To cut down on day-of ordering, Buffalo Brothers is offering $5 off future meals for any orders placed before Sunday.

Bull City Burgers/ Bull City Solera & Taproom/ Pompieri Pizza

bullcityburgerandbrewery.com

This trio of Durham restaurants has a full roster of Super Bowl specials, from queso and chips, a pan of mac and cheese with focaccia bread crumbs and burger grill packs. There’s also flavored popcorn available by the quart.

Carolina Ale House

Multiple locations around the Triangle. carolinaalehouse.com

This North Carolina chain of sports bars is calling its Super Bowl specials “Ale-gating to go.” There are wing trays, ribs, spinach dip and growlers of beer available for preordering or day-of orders.

Clouds Brewing

126 N West St., Raleigh. 919-307-8335 or cloudsbrewing.com.

905 W., Main St., Suite 22, Durham. 919-251-8096

This Raleigh and Durham brewery is pairing wing sauces and beers and serving up wing trays from 20 to 50 pieces.

Eastcut Sandwich Bar

3211 Old Chapel HIll Rd., Durham. 984-439-1852 or eastcutsandwichbar.com

It isn’t hard to find good chicken wings, but it is hard to find buffalo cauliflower that’s as good as any wing. Well, this Durham sandwich shop does it.

Gov’s Burger & Tap

50050 Governors Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-240-500 or govsburgerandtap.com.

This Chapel Hill burger shop is doing large format specials for the Super Bowl, from burger trays to boxes of wings, hot dogs, pulled pork and meatballs.

Chicken wings have become the quintessential Super Bowl snack. Here are the chicken wings, pretzel bites and other dishes restaurants are serving for takeout this Super Bowl Sunday.
Grub

1200 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham. 919-973-3636 or grubdurham.com

This Durham gastropub smokes its chicken wings. For the Super Bowl, they’re offered by the bucket, either 25 or 50.

Heavenly Buffaloes

1807 W. Markham Ave., Durham 919-237-2358 or heavenlybuffaloes.com.

and 2816 Erwin Rd., Suite 205, Durham. 919-797-2456

407 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-914-6717

One of the Triangle’s top picks for buffalo wings, Heavenly Buffaloes is only taking pre-orders for pickup on Sunday. The deadline to order is 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5 and there’s a $50 minimum per order. To cut down on traffic at the restaurants, orders will be taken for specific time slots on Sunday. The restaurant said day-of orders can’t be guaranteed.

Hi-Wire Brewing

800 Taylor St., Durham. 919-295-3700 or hiwirebrewing.com.

This Durham taproom of one of Asheville’s most popular breweries has partnered with J. Lights Market & Cafe on a Super Bowl pack. For $40, the packs include 12 Hi-Wire beers and 24 chicken wings. The deadline to order is Friday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m., with pickup Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Hibernian

311 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-833-2258 or hibernianpub.com

8021 Falls of Neuse Rd., Raleigh

Wing trays from this Raleigh Irish bar come with 50 or 100 wings, plus spinach dip for up to 10 people, or fewer hungry ones.

Kingfisher

321 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. kingfisherdurham.com

Enabled by North Carolina’s recent cocktails-to-go order, Kingfisher is doing a Super Bowl punch for takeout. It’s 750 ml of spicy bourbon punch. The cocktail bar also has a seven layer dip with beets, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, salsa and olives.

Old North Meats & Provisions

530 Foster St., Durham. oldnorthmeats.com.

If you’re looking for something beyond wings, this is it. This charcuterie shop in the Durham Food Hall is serving meat and cheese spreads, a Bavarian cheese dip and a pork bratwurst special with curry ketchup.

Picnic

1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham. 919-908-9128 or picnicdurham.com.

This whole hog barbecue spot in Durham is offering Super Bowl platters, with chicken wings sauced with old fashioned buffalo, plus options like spicy gochujang or brown sugar habanero. They’re also doing a smoked buffalo chicken dip with house-fried tortilla chips. Pre-orders close on Thursday, but day-of ordering will be available.

Plum

501 Washington St., Durham. plumdurham.com

This new upscale spot in Durham is serving a takeout Super Bowl spread for two, including buffalo chicken dip with Ritz crackers, vegetarian nachos, pulled pork sliders and Nashville hot boiled peanuts and chocolate pudding for dessert. The pack is $40 and can be picked up from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Raleigh Beer Garden

614 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-324-3415 or theraleighbeergarden.com

The Raleigh bar with the largest taplist in the Triangle is pushing a variety of snacks to go, including beer battered pretzels, mac and cheese bites with pepper honey sauce, shrimp cocktail and chicken wings.

Sassool

9650 Stricklnd Rd., Raleigh. 919-847-2700 or sassool.com

1347 Kildaire Farm Rd., Cary. 919-300-5586

These popular Mediteranean cafes will have DIY trail mix and custom layered dips with pita chips.

Wooden Nickel

113 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. 919-932-0134 or thewnp.com.

If you’re a fan of buffalo wings living in the Triangle, you already know about the Wooden Nickel’s wings. For Super Bowl Sunday, this downtown Hillsborough pub has a couple special wing sauces, spicy for Tampa Bay fans and sweet for Kansas City. Pre-orders are available for specific curbside pickup times.

