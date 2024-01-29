Super Bowl TV deal: Save on Samsung’s stunning ‘Frame’ TV

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Samsung

Just in time for the Super Bowl, Samsung has one of the best TV deals around with big discounts on its much sought-after Samsung The Frame QLED TV range of TVs. These TVs don’t just look gorgeous while you’re watching the big game but they also look like a work of art when you’re relaxing in the same room as it is thanks to them being designed to be like a piece of art on your wall. Right now, you can save $1,000 on the 85-inch model so it’s down to $3,300 as well as $1,000 off the 75-inch model so it’s $2,000. There are smaller savings too on the other sizes available. Keen to learn more? We’ve listed the prices below while we’re also here to tell you a little about the TV.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame QLED TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands you can buy from and its The Frame range is a particular highlight. It uses QLED technology which is a brilliant start. QLED adds a layer of quantum dots to the TV’s LED backlight so that they emit their own light with a very high of efficiency compared to regular LED screens. It looks great.

The Samsung The Frame range adds to that quality through technology which means you can enjoy 100% Color Volume which is capable of staying true to offer bold detail. There’s also Quantum HDR which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast which deepens blacks and brightens whites. Just imagine how great it’s going to make the Super Bowl look with all the key features to ensure no motion blur, great image quality, and so much more. Its picture quality alone easily makes it one of the best QLED TVs but there’s more to it than that.

The Samsung The Frame TV also has a dedicated Art Mode which kicks in any time the TV is off. The idea is that it blends into your wall looking like a picture frame with a built-in motion sensor meaning it only activates when someone else is in the room. An anti-reflective coating and Matte display means there’s virtually no light reflection even during bright daylight, while the bezel is customizable for if you want something to fit your living space’s aesthetic better. It’s possible to buy artwork from the Samsung store or you can choose to display your own photography or family snaps. It easily makes The Frame one of the best TVs around, as well as one of the more iconic too.

Right now, Samsung has a significant sale on its The Frame range which is easily one of the most attractive looking TVs around right now. Currently, you can buy a 32-inch model for just $550 but we recommend the 65-inch or 75-inch model for the Super Bowl with the two coming in at $1,600 and $2,000 respectively. Sure to make the game look spectacular, whoever you’re backing, check it out now and you’ll get the TV in time for the big day.