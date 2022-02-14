Super Bowl Viewers Troll Trump With Lots Of Versions Of The Same Scathing Joke

The L.A. Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, 23-20.

Or did they?

Fans after the game trolled Donald Trump by turning his biggest 2020 election grievance into fodder for jokes on Twitter.

Trump lost the election, but insisted Mike Pence could overturn the results, a power the vice president does not have.

But since he can’t change the election for Trump, fans joked that maybe he could at least overturn the game results:

The Bengals can still win if Mike Pence has the courage. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 14, 2022

BREAKING: Bengals refuse to concede Super Bowl, insist Mike Pence overturn result. — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) February 14, 2022

Maybe Mike Pence can overturn the Super Bowl results? Russia, If you’re listening? #SuperBowl — Melissa (@MeliMels99) February 14, 2022

Not so fast. The Bengals are still in with a shot if Mike Pence shows some courage. Am I right GOP? #SuperBowl#SuperBowlLVI#LARams#SuperBowl2022pic.twitter.com/wx88SRlVtK — Clint Quinlivan (@clintquinlivan) February 14, 2022

BREAKING: Donald Trump has asked Mike Pence to declare the Bengals winners of the Superbowl.. — Ockham's Cudgel (@IdahoSmasher) February 14, 2022

What happened tonight was an absolute disgrace! The Bengals won Super Bowl LVI until the radical left Calli Democrats came in late at night and all of the sudden the Rams had enough points to win. The Bengals can still win it if Mike Pence has the courage to do what must be done. — Saoirse Like Inaoirse (@HeadAsploding) February 14, 2022

Peter Navarro says that they weren’t expecting Pence to overturn the Super Bowl, they just want to send the game back to refs to make sure. https://t.co/EJAzcaF7sX — Monkey Chunk (@ChunkMonkeys) February 14, 2022

Just remember folks. The Super Bowl isn't decided until Mike Pence speaks to Dan Quayle. — Dan (@Eodyne1) February 14, 2022

If Mike Pence does the right thing, Bengals win. — NeuroPsychoPhD (@SethN12) February 14, 2022

No matter how many Mike Pence jokes about overturning the superbowl we will get it will never be enough. — Dustin M. Czarny (@DustinCzarny) February 14, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.