Super Bowl vs. Olympics: Will Winter Games get sacked by America’s biggest event?| Sports Seriously

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Christine Brennan
    American sportswriter
  • Najee Harris
    Najee Harris
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Andy Nesbitt and Mackenzie Salmon react to the Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and take a first look at Super Bowl LVI. Christine Brennan previews the Winter games and Najee Harris and Doug Williams join the show.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories