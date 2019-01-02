This Super-Cheap Industry Is the Epitome of a Value Trap

When the curtain closed on 2018, Wall Street and investors were left with their first year of losses, inclusive of dividends, since 2008. Had it not been for a four-day, end-of-year rally, things could have looked much worse.

There were no shortage of concerns roiling the markets last year. These included the (ongoing) trade war between the U.S. and China, the flattening of the yield curve, the Federal Reserve's continued hawkish stance on monetary policy, and President Trump's public criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Many of these worries aren't going away simply because the calendar has switched over to 2019.

The one dirt cheap industry to avoid like the plague in 2019

How will Wall Street and investors respond? My guess is that we'll see a move into value stocks for the first time this decade. But this, too, brings its own set of risks. So-called value stocks could appear "cheap" on the surface, but have numerous fundamental flaws with their business model. If investors aren't careful, they could fall victim to a value trap.

In 2019, there are plenty of great value stocks for investors to choose from. Then again, there's also one industry that looks to have all the telltale signs of being a value trap. Don't shoot the messenger, realtors, but the residential construction industry (you might know them best as "homebuilders") looks like one to avoid like the plague this year.

Just how cheap and alluring are homebuilders on a fundamental basis? According to market analytics firm Yardeni Research, the S&P 500 had a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5 as of Dec. 20, 2018. That was its lowest reading in about four years. Meanwhile, homebuilders had a forward P/E of 7 on the same date. Yes, seven. That's the lowest forward P/E for this industry since the midpoint of 2006! Some well-known builders within the industry, such as Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH), Lennar, and KB Home, have forward P/Es of between four and six in fiscal 2019.

But there are a handful of alarming warning signs that strongly suggest investors avoid homebuilders.

Americans are spoiled

One of the biggest red flags for the homebuilders are rising interest rates. Even though mortgage rates aren't directly tied to the Fed's monetary policy, the 10-year Treasury note is usually viewed as a gauge for where mortgage rates will head next. In recent weeks, a drop in 10-year Treasury yields brought the 30-year mortgage rate (the most popular of all term loans for homebuyers) back to 4.55%, as of Dec. 27, 2018. But this is unlikely to last.