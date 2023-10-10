Super-chickens to the rescue: Scientists show how CRISPR gene editing can combat bird flu

The chicken may be getting an upgrade.

In a scientific first, U.K. researchers have used gene editing technology to create poultry that's partially resistant to bird flu infection, according to a study published Tuesday in Nature Communications.

It’s no bionic chicken. But study authors say growing disease-resistant chickens in the lab is an important first step to giving farmers a tool to combat bird flu, which wiped out tens of millions of chickens amid an H5N1 outbreak over the past two years

Though experts say gene editing in poultry could have many benefits, they also warn that more research must be done to prevent possible unintended consequences.

“It’s still very early stages in terms of getting this up and running to chickens worldwide, but it’s a really neat first step,” said Ceili Peng, a doctoral student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology who is working to encode heritable resistance to diseases in animals.

But Peng is aware of the consequences of pushing forward too quickly.

“It’s definitely worth exploring some of the consequences of our genetic edits.”

How does it work?

Scientists in the study made the genetic changes to germ cells and injected the gene-edited cells into chicken eggs.

The gene they edited, called ANP32A, is a protein that supports the influenza virus once it invades the host cell, study author Wendy Barclay said at a media briefing last week. Scientists aimed to prevent the virus from using this gene to replicate.

“This strategy could be used not just for H5N1 (bird flu virus) but for any of the strains because it’s fundamental to the way the virus works,” she said.

The germinated eggs grew into adult chickens, which scientists bred with others to generate more gene-edited chickens while monitoring the flock’s growth, behavior and health. Once they determined the edited gene did not hurt the chickens’ growth, they sent the flightless birds to a containment facility to test their resistance to bird flu.

Researchers infected both gene-edited and regular chickens with a low dose of the bird flu virus and allowed them to interact with one another in the facility. They found the gene-edited chickens were “almost entirely” resistant to infection.

“The results are pretty cool,” said Peng, who is unaffiliated with the study.

Benefits to flu-resistant chickens

The resources farmers have on hand to prevent bird flu infection are pretty limited, experts say.

Farmers could increase biosecurity by keeping poultry inside, instead of allowing them to roam free, to prevent contact with infected wild birds. They also could vaccinate the entire flock, but that can be time-consuming, costly and less effective against the latest bird flu strain, said Dr. Meghan Schaeffer, a zoonotic influenza epidemiologist.

In theory, study authors say, gene editing should protect against any type of flu strain, prevent infection and eradicate transmission among domesticated chickens.

“It could save ... chickens’ lives, an enormous amount of money and not interrupt the food supply,” said Schaeffer, who is also the national public health adviser for SAS, a statistical programming company for epidemiologists and data scientists.

Protecting poultry also drastically reduces the risk of transmitting the bird flu virus to mammals, including possibly to humans, experts say. The transmission of the disease across species became a growing concern in the most recent bird flu outbreak when it began spilling over into wild animals, including otters, seals and foxes, among others.

“You take a major player out of the picture if you deal with domestic poultry,” Schaeffer said.

Possible unintended consequences

As with all technological advances, experts warn of unintended consequences – and one such consequence may have already been detected in the study released Tuesday.

Scientists who exposed the gene-edited poultry to a higher dose of bird flu virus – 1 million units rather than 1,000 – reported a breakthrough infection in half the chickens. When researchers looked at the virus that had sickened half of their birds, they realized it had already mutated in the chickens.

The mutations didn’t appear harmful when introduced to human cells in the lab, but experts said more menacing mutations could sprout.

“We do have to be very vigilant as a field because evolution is really powerful,” Peng said.

She also stressed the importance of studying how gene-edited chickens could affect the environment and ecosystems. Making poultry resistant to certain diseases could give them a fitness advantage Mother Nature did not intend.

A long road ahead

There’s more work to be done before flu-resistant chickens become a viable option for farmers.

One reason is that study authors tested a common but a less pathogenic bird flu strain, H9N2, not the H5N1 strain that wreaked havoc in birds around the world. Researchers said in last week’s briefing the latest strain was tested on new cells in the lab and had favorable results, but they have yet to infect the highly transmissible strain into chickens.

Experts also said more research is needed to learn how consuming gene-edited chicken could affect people, Peng said. On a broader scale, the federal government will first have to figure out how to regulate gene-edited animal products before Americans can start ordering up flu-resistant chicken wings.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

