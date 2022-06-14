'A super compassionate guy:' Who was Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy Glenn Hilliard?

Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Deputy Glenn Hilliard was always a little nerdy.

A "master of electronics," whenever one of his fellow deputies had cell phone troubles, he'd offer to fix it. The device could be dead as a doornail, Sheriff Mike Lewis said, and he'd bring it back to life.

Though 41-year-old Hilliard was assigned to the agency's criminal investigations division and a member of the SWAT team, he managed to find a way to bring his love of technology to his day-to-day work.

When the sheriff's office first launched its drone program several years ago, Hilliard was immediately on board. He quickly became a drone operator and "was able to help make that program a success," said Wicomico County Fraternal Order of Police President Scott Hamilton.

Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, a 16 year veteran with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, was fatally shot in the line of duty in Pittsville, Maryland, Sunday night. Police said he was attempting to apprehend a man wanted on multiple felony arrest warrants.

And recently, when he learned that his agency was getting a new drone, he couldn't wait.

"He wanted to operate that drone," the sheriff said, "and he was very excited about that."

Hilliard won't get a chance to use the device.

On Sunday, he was fatally shot at a Pittsville apartment complex as he chased 20-year-old Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, who police said was wanted on multiple warrants. The sheriff's office did not detail what the warrants were, though court records show Davidson recently failed to appear in court for various arrests over the last several months.

Hilliard, Lewis said, spotted Davidson near a stairwell at the complex and drove toward him. When Davidson saw Hilliard, he ran on foot toward a wooded area.

Sheriff Mike Lewis announced Monday, June 13, 2022, that Deputy First Class Glenn Hillard died from injuries suffered in a police-involved shooting on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at this apartment complex on Gumboro Road in Pittsville, Maryland.

Just as he was about to enter the tree-lined area, he turned and shot Hilliard with a semiautomatic handgun, Lewis said. The deputy, an 18-year law enforcement veteran, didn't have time to draw his firearm.

Another responding deputy rushed to the scene, arriving in "no more" than two minutes. The Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department also quickly arrived, though first responders were unable to save Hilliard.

The deputy, who would have turned 42 on June 22, leaves behind a wife and three children.

'A super compassionate guy'

Though Hilliard may have been a bit geeky, you'd never know it from the way he dressed.

A "good-looking man," Lewis said, he dressed better "than most people in this office."

"Every time I saw him, I called him smooth because he was just a good-looking guy," the sheriff said.

But more than that, his amicability is what drew people to him, Lewis said.

"He would always have a smile on his face and was always in any playful mood whenever you saw him," he said. "He was a beloved member of our family."

Hamilton, the FOP president, echoed Lewis, saying Hilliard had a "great personality, always."

Sheriff Mike Lewis holds up a photo of the suspect apprended for the death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hillard during a a press conference Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office in Salisbury, Maryland.

"We can always joke around and have a good time together but you know, when it was time to work, we can turn it off and get the job done," said Hamilton, who worked with Hilliard for 15 years. Hamilton retired last year.

"I’m going to miss his sense of humor. Overall, (he was) just a super compassionate guy."

Hamilton added that Hilliard would "always do anything for anybody that he could," a sentiment shared by Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police President Clyde Boatwright.

In a Facebook post written Monday morning, he said he stood at attention hours earlier as fellow law enforcement placed Hilliard's flag-draped body in a hearse. As he watched, he heard the cries of friends, family and coworkers, and Hilliard's wife shout:

"I love you, I love you, I love you."

"My brother, you positively impacted so many people in this world," Boatwright wrote. "I again salute you for your service to our community."

Investigative reporter Dwight Weingarten contributed to this report.

