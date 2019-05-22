'Super-crops' win gold at Chelsea for charity backed by the Duchess of Sussex

Camfed's 'Giving girls in Africa space to grow' garden designed by Jilayne Rickards - Copyright Â©Heathcliff O'Malley , All Rights Reserved, not to be published in any format without prior permission from copyright holder.

Acharity supported by the Duchess of Sussex has planted climate change resilient super-crops in its gold medal winning garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The crops, which have been developed by scientists backed by UK aid, are also enriched with key vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A and iron, to tackle “hidden hunger” in developing countries.

They are on show at Camfed’s vibrant “Giving girls in Africa a space to grow” garden and have been bred to be resilient to drought, pests and diseases.

Because the plants are naturally bred – rather than genetically modified – they pose no threat to competing gardens at the show, royal or otherwise.

They include biofortified varieties of maize, beans and sweet potatoes and are in a garden which, unusually for Chelsea, evokes a rural Zimbabwean school yard – complete with dusty red earth, a black chalkboard and orange trees.

The garden showcases the power of climate resilient agriculture Credit: Heathcliff O'Malley More

While Meghan was not involved in creating the garden, Camfed, which works to alleviate poverty and empower girls in developing countries through education, was one of three charities she asked fans to donate to as part of her "global baby shower".

The Duchess has a long history of supporting women’s causes abroad, and recorded a message for the charity’s gala in New York just before she gave birth. It was reported earlier this month that she and her husband Harry may move to Africa.

The garden, designed by Chelsea newcomer Jilyane Rickards, won a much-coveted gold in the “Space to Grow” category at the flower show.

“I just wanted it to be authentic and real, but you never know how that’s going to go down with the judges – it was a fine balance with the Chelsea polish,” Ms Rickards told The Telegraph.

“When we think of gardens in England, we just think of flowers looking lovely. The women I met in Zimbabwe think of gardens as food, that’s the bottom line.”

The vibrant garden was inspired bu Jilayne Richards' trip to Zimbabwe with Camfed Credit: Heathcliff O'Malley More

The super-crops on show at the Africa-inspired garden were developed as part of the Department for International Development’s (DFID) drive to improve the diets of millions of people around the world.

Currently some two billion people suffer from micronutrient malnutrition, while roughly 800 million are chronically malnourished – with women and children disproportionately affected.