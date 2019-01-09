Super cute Galentine's Day gifts your best friends will love

Julia Webb

From late night phone calls to brunch dates and "Bachelor" Mondays, our best friends are there for us any day of the week -- and this Valentine's Galentine's Day we plan on giving them a little extra love by giving them a present that is 100 percent them.

From a phone case personalized with their nickname to a new pair of trendy sunnies or some champagne to cheers with, thank your BFF for all they do for you. Below, shop over 25 of our favorite gifts -- that start at just $4 -- that any gal pal in your life would love to receive on Galentine's Day (aka February 13th) this year.