'Super' El Niño expected to ease up, but with still stormier days ahead

One of the strongest El Niños on record that has forged a stormy winter in Florida will remain in play in the coming weeks and likely months ahead, bringing its rainy, windy ways for the rest of this winter, forecasters predict.

But the so-called "super" El Niño — thought to be the fifth most powerful on record — is expected to shift to its counterpoint, La Niña, by June, with less than usual spring storminess but increased risk of wildfires and hurricanes.

What is El Niño

El Niño is a pattern of warmer than usual water — by 0.5 degrees Celsius — in the Pacific Ocean that influences air and moisture movement around the globe. It pushes the jet stream farther south, over Central and South Florida. That's good during summer and fall hurricane season because it creates shearing westerly winds that tear apart possible tropical cyclones before they form.

But in the winter the same pattern also brings frequent low-pressure systems, favorable for storms.

El Niño often results in stronger fall and winter storms in Florida. It raises the odds of floods, droughts, cyclones, tornadoes and other extreme global weather.

What is La Niña?

La Niña is a cooler-than-usual pulse of water near the equator in the Pacific Ocean. La Niña years generally bring drier, warmer weather to Florida.

What's happening in the longer term?

On Thursday, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said global climate is in a transition from El Niño to a neutral phase, with a 79% chance of that happening by April-June, with increasing odds (55% chance) of La Niña developing in June-August.

Until then, as El Niño wanes Florida's increased storminess should continue, along with the rest of the southeast United States, NOAA says.

This El Niño made 2023 wind up one of the warmest around the country since accurate weather records began in the late 1800s. But in Florida, it drove several periods of extreme weather this winter.

What might the shift to La Niña mean for Florida wildfire risk?

A firefighter takes a cold drink while keeping his eye on a wildfire in Flagler County during the summer of 1998. An abrupt shift from El Niño to La Niña conditions that summer sparked wildfires throughout Florida.

In 1998, an abrupt shift from a strong El Niño to La Niña delayed Florida’s rainy season. El Niño had fueled an unusually wet, mild winter that enabled excess growth of underbrush. Then La Niña quickly followed, causing severe drought in May and June, which parched the thick underbrush to serve as fuel for fires.

Wildfires ravaged more than 70,000 acres in Brevard County that year and hundreds of thousands of acres elsewhere in Florida.

According to the Florida Climate Center update for the month of January, average monthly temperatures in January were near normal for the month.

Monthly rain totals in January were generally above normal, but below normal in parts of central and southeastern Florida.

January average temperatures and departures from normal (Fahrenheit) for selected Florida cities:

Station Mean Temperature Departure from Normal Melbourne 62.7 +1 Pensacola 51.3 -1.9 Tallahassee 53.1 +0.9 Jacksonville 54.8 +0.6 Orlando 62.2 +1.6 Tampa 61.7 -0.3 Miami 70.8 +2.2 Key West 71.4 +0.8

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 'Super' El Niño expected to ease up but with more storminess ahead