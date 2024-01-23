Super Fresh Garden, Market and Bakery re-opening Saturday under new ownership

Jan. 22—Super Fresh Garden, Market and Bakery, under new ownership, is re-opening at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

After being closed for several weeks to paint and update the market, new owners and siblings Adam Boes and Heather Boes of Austin are excited to welcome back customers and resume serving the Austin community's Super Fresh favorites.

"We are so excited to re-open and keep this incredible tradition alive," said Heather Boes. "We're also delighted to work with the amazing employee team here at Super Fresh."

"We hope to welcome back our customers and make a few new ones," said Adam Boes. "We're striving for an environment where everyone feels at home. We feel that serving fresh donuts and providing beautiful flowers is a great way to contribute to our community in a positive way."

Adam and Heather purchased Super Fresh from the previous owners in early January.

"We could not have done it without Jim and Merlene Stiles' friendship and support," Heather said.

The store will now open an hour earlier, allowing customers to grab a donut and coffee before they start their day. In addition to the soft re-opening this Saturday, the store will have a grand re-opening in the spring to celebrate the wonderful flowers and unique garden goods Super Fresh is known for.

Super Fresh started in the 1940s as a produce market selling fruit and vegetables. The Stiles owned and operated Super Fresh for 42 years as a market, garden center and bakery.

In addition to providing the Austin and surrounding communities with fresh produce and quality nursery goods, Super Fresh is committed to serving as good stewards of the environment.

They recycle cardboard, paper, plastic, metal, and aluminum. They also compost their food waste with local farmers. Their rain gardens capture 5,000 gallons of rain with each rain event helping to keep our rivers clean. In 2014 they discontinued the use of single-use plastic bags and, to date, have eliminated 156,000 plastic bags.

Super Fresh is located at 2101 4th Street NW, Austin, MN 55912 and will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

