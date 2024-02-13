‘Super fuzzy’ animal found on Outer Banks came as a pleasant surprise. See the photos

An adorable little horse in white “stockings” has been seen roaming North Carolina’s Outer Banks, leading experts to conclude a wild foal was born weeks earlier than in years past.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund shared photos of the foal in a Feb. 12 Facebook post, declaring it the first foal of 2024 on the northern end of the barrier islands.

It is just a week old and staff have yet to get close enough to determine whether it’s male or female.

“Definitely early in foaling season,” the fund wrote. “We usually start seeing foals in March and often they are already a week or so old before we see them for the first time.”

Wild mares typically vanish into the maritime forest to give birth, then emerge weeks later with a foal awkwardly tagging along behind them.

Photos show the foal is mostly tan, except for legs covered in white fur from hoof to hip.

“That will shed out and his legs will end up being dark. But it is so so cute while it lasts!” the fund noted.

“They’re all born super fuzzy and then shed their first coat after the first few months of their life. Calories from mom will keep him/her warmest but the thick, waterproof coat definitely helps too!”

The foal arrived at a time when temperatures can fall below freezing, but fund officials noted the wild horses “are built to withstand much colder temperatures.”

Just over 100 wild horses are in the Corolla herd, which is tended by the nonprofit fund.

Humans are among the greatest dangers facing foals, the fund said.

“Remember, if you are lucky enough to see them please keep your distance! Stress can cause all kinds of issues, including rejection and aggression from the adults,” the fund said.

“Foals are also very impressionable at this age and habituate easily. It is very dangerous for you if the mare or stallion feels threatened - they will not hesitate to charge and you could be trampled, bitten, kicked, or all three.”

