Super Gun: What Makes Glock's New 5th Generations Guns So Good
You may have though that the Glock Generation 4 represented the pinnacle of everything that Glock could do, but the Generation 5 that was released last year shows that Glock still has many tricks left up their sleeve.
But really, was the Glock Generation 5 even necessary? Was the Generation 4 really even necessary for that matter? After all, the saying goes that Glock is perfection.
But the truth is that some of the changes from the Gen 4 to the Gen 5 are significant. On the outside, the two guns look almost identical, with a few aesthetic changes, particularly concerning the grip and the magazine. But there are a lot of other changes as well.
In other words, it’s safe to say that the Generation 5 is a new gun of its own. According to Glock, there are exactly thirty five upgrades with the Generation 5. We’ll go over the most significant of those changes now.
BETTER SIGHTS