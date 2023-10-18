‘Super Mario’ Anderson says he’s embraced his new nickname

Super Mario Bros was Mario Anderson’s favorite Nintendo game growing up. His older brother was a Division I hurdler at Ohio State and Arkansas. Anderson played through an ankle injury to help South Carolina’s offense in the loss against Florida.

All three of those things led to one of Anderson’s best games this season.

Anderson walked into Williams-Brice Stadium wearing a bright red, classic Mario hat. It might not have been the traditional Gamecock Walk dress code, but Anderson was embracing the nickname he’s beginning to earn.

Fellow running back Juju McDowell said postgame against Florida that he already calls Anderson “Super Mario” as a nod to Anderson’s playing style and his ability to adjust to Division I football.

The “Super Mario” nickname caught on well before McDowell revealed he calls Anderson that, and Anderson only amplified it against Florida after hurdling Gators’ Miguel Mitchell to score a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

“I was ecstatic for him,” McDowell said, “and I was just calling him Super Mario before they called that play.”

The hurdle was the first time Anderson said he’d ever jumped over a player in a game. Because of his brother’s experience as a hurdler, Anderson said the leap was instinctual.

“That was my first time ever doing it,” he said. “It was a reaction thing myself.”

Of course, his brother made sure Anderson got some pointers on his form, the running back joked.

“He was talking trash like I didn’t put the right leg up or something like that,” Anderson said laughing. “But he was congratulating me and just happy for me and my success.”

Anderson broke onto the scene against Mississippi State and has been the Gamecocks most consistent running back, with two rushing touchdowns, over 300 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown. He transferred from Division II Newbury College in January, working with McDowell and DK Joyner as the lone three scholarship running backs on the spring roster.

He said he models his playing style after Derrick Henry , Ezekiel Elliot and Marshawn Lynch, but still relies heavily on McDowell and Joyner’s leadership when adjusting to South Carolina’s offense.

“Just being able to pick up and pick their brains on different things and situations... it helped me elevate my game a lot,” he said.

But Anderson said he’s been able to express himself a lot more than he expected with the Gamecocks, and it’s allowed him to embrace the “Super Mario” nickname he’s been given. Besides, his nickname is based on a game he played as a kid.

“Just being able to have a nickname people call me Super Mario and stuff,” Anderson said. “I’m very blessed to be able to be here and be able to showcase my talent for everyone to be able to embrace what everyone is bringing to me and what I can bring to them.”