'Super Mario' leaps into real world in Universal Studios park launch

Mario and Luigi characters greet visitors inside Super Nintendo World at the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka, Japan
Sam Nussey
·2 min read

By Sam Nussey

OSAKA (Reuters) - Universal Studios Japan (USJ) opens on Thursday its $550 million, pandemic-delayed Mario-themed attraction in a major leap by games maker Nintendo Co Ltd beyond the virtual world.

The addition in Osaka bulks up USJ's roster of franchises, which include "Minions" and "Jurassic Park", in its rivalry with Disney, with the moustachioed plumber also coming to other Universal parks worldwide.

Entering through a giant warp pipe, visitors to "Super Nintendo World", a real-world version of games creator Shigeru Miyamoto's Mushroom Kingdom, are met with chomping piranha plants, punchable coin blocks and a flag-topped Mount Beanpole.

At the attraction, whose opening was delayed repeatedly from last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors can buy a $30 "power-up band" which syncs with the park's app to rank them as they gather coins and defeat baddies.

"You can become Mario," Ayumu Yamamoto, vice president in USJ's marketing department, told reporters at a press preview. USJ is owned by Comcast Corp.

The wristband draws on the interactive wands in the Harry Potter attraction and Nintendo's tradition of tactile gaming gadgets and aims to capitalise on Mario's generation-spanning appeal to drive repeat visits to the park.

New draws at "Super Nintendo World" include "Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge", a ride employing augmented reality headsets, and the more sedate "Yoshi's Adventure" for younger visitors.

The area's opening is a reply to investors frustrated by Nintendo's reluctance to more aggressively commercialize its fan base. The Kyoto-based firm's Switch games console has proved a pandemic winner while a foray into mobile gaming has stalled.

Visitors formed a long queue to join Super Nintendo World's technical rehearsal the day before opening. USJ is currently operating at reduced capacity and guests will need timed tickets to enter the area.

($1 = 109.1200 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Irene Wang; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I almost died in there’: As winter peak recedes, jails still struggle with COVID, lawsuits

    Alan Pollock was arrested last March 16 for violating violating probation. He waited in the North Broward jail to appear at his next hearing.

  • They’re multiplying: A new member of the Kushner clan was just born in Miami

    There’s a new celebrity baby in town.

  • Four shot dead in row over stimulus check

    The man shot everyone at the home and took the money, said the police

  • Four dead, including child, after stimulus check dispute leads to gunfire

    Malik Halfacre, the suspect in Sunday's quadruple homicide in Indianapolis, faces multiple charges.

  • 160 Musicians Perform a PAPER MARIO Concert

    Over 160 artists came together (virtually) to perform a concert based on the music of the beloved game Paper Mario: The Origami King. The post 160 Musicians Perform a PAPER MARIO Concert appeared first on Nerdist.

  • What they're saying: Biden calls Georgia shooting "troubling" as others join chorus of outrage

    President Biden joined a chorus of public officials on Wednesday in speaking out against the Atlanta-area shootings that left eight victims dead — six of whom were Asian women.What they're saying: "Whatever the motivation here, I know Asian Americans, they are very concerned, because as you know I have been speaking about the brutality against Asian Americans, and it's troubling," Biden said, per NBC News. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden added that he had spoken with the attorney general and FBI director and that determining the motive behind the shootings remained in progress.Asian American lawmakers along with those from Georgia spoke out against the lethal attack, while others joined in solidarity.Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.): "My deepest condolences to the friends and family of those killed in GA last night. And to the millions of Asian Americans living in fear after a year of violence and hate speech, I say you are not alone! It's time for us to unite to #StopAsianHate."Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii): "My heart breaks for the 8 people—including 6 women of Asian descent—who were murdered in Atlanta last night. "This senseless act adds to the pain and suffering of the Asian community during a year of increased racism and attacks targeting AAPIs. Speak up and help #StopAsianHate."Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.): "Our AAPI community is in pain and we are screaming out for help. The anti-Asian rhetoric, hate, and discrimination MUST STOP."Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.): "My heart is broken tonight after the tragic violence in Atlanta that took eight lives. Once again we see that hate is deadly. Praying for the families of the victims and for peace for the community."Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R): "Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence. We deeply appreciate the quick apprehension of a suspect by @ga_dps in coordination with local and federal law enforcement."Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.): "These shootings are a vicious and vile act that compound the fear and pain that Asian-Americans face each day. It is a profound and cruel injustice that, amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis, the AAPI community also faces the surging threat of violent and deadly attack.""Answers are urgently needed to determine whether this deadly attack was a hate crime, and what can be done to prevent such an act from ever happening again."Vice President Kamala Harris: "Knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate."Go deeper: AAPI women more than twice as likely to report hate incidents as men, report findsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 26,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of this 7-in-1 air fryer: ‘Outstanding in every way’

    This air fryer is brought to you by the same people behind the Instant Pot.

  • Ride MARIO KART’s Rainbow Road with New Hot Wheels Set

    Hot Wheels newest set will let you ride Mario Kart's Rainbow Road without the fear of falling over the side into oblivion. The post Ride MARIO KART’s Rainbow Road with New Hot Wheels Set appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Grading QB Jameis Winston re-signing with the Saints: D

    After Drew Brees' retirement, the Saints have Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston as their primary quarterbacks. This is... not ideal.

  • See how the X-Men glow up for Marvel's version of the Met Gala

    Artist Russell Dauterman previews some of his high-fashion X-Men designs for the upcoming Hellfire Gala.

  • New Disney World Service Turns Your Phone Into Your Park Ticket

    Disney is adding a little extra magic to your next vacation with this new tech feature.

  • Animal Crossing anniversary: 9 other cozy Nintendo Switch games for you to explore

    As we approach the first anniversary of “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” here are 9 other cozy Nintendo Switch games for you to check out.

  • The Challenge 's Tori Hall Expecting Baby with Husband Dusty Gwinn: 'Our Home Team Is Growing'

    Tori Hall shares two sons with her ex-husband and Challenge castmate Brad Fiorenza, and Dusty Gwinn has a daughter from a previous relationship

  • Two jurors dismissed in Floyd murder trial after news of $27 million settlement

    Two jurors seated in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges over his arrest of George Floyd, were dismissed on Wednesday after they said news of a $27 million settlement with Floyd's family meant they could no longer be impartial. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill had set aside three weeks for jury selection, beginning last week, and was back down to seven seated jurors after the two dismissals. A new eighth juror was seated later on Wednesday, a Black man in his 40s, according to the court.

  • 'A blessing from God': Iraqi truffle hunters unearth desert harvest

    SAMAWA DESERT, Iraq (Reuters) - "Here it is, the truffle, a blessing from God!" Zahra Buheir carefully digs out a desert truffle from the sandy earth and shows it off between her calloused fingers. "Rain came, and then thunder, bringing truffles up to the surface," the 72-year-old said. Braving the harsh weather of Iraq's southern desert, as well as left-behind land mines, Buheir and her family of seven have spent weeks hunting for the seasonal truffles that have provided them with an income for generations.

  • Why ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Has Black Bars on the Sides of the Screen

    After all this time, it’s finally here. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” aka “The Snyder Cut.” You get your drinks and snacks, fire up the movie on HBO Max….and you’re confused when you notice it only occupies a square in the middle of your TV, like you’re watching a TV show from 20 years ago. Don’t worry, though — nothing’s wrong with your TV or whatever device you’re using the stream the “Snyder Cut.” What you’re seeing is this new version’s intended aspect ratio. Believe it or not, this is how Zack Snyder wanted you to see his new cut of “Justice League.” As most people will recall, we didn’t always have widescreen TVs in our homes. Back in the day, before the age of high definition, most TVs were more boxy. The aspect ratio for those old tube televisions was 1.33:1, or 4:3, meaning the width of the screens was 33% longer than the height. Not quite a square, but close. HD and 4K TVs in the present almost all have a 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Most content that was made for television is framed with that aspect ratio to perfectly fit your screen. The theatrical cut of “Justice League” also used that aspect ratio. Most of the time when a new movie or show deviates from 1.78:1, it’s to go with the ultra-wide 2.35:1. When you watch a movie with black bars at the top and bottom of the screen, it’s usually using that aspect ratio. Also Read: Every DC Comics Movie Ranked, Including 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” however, comes in at 1.37:1, very close to the old TV standard. Why is this? Because of IMAX. While very few people, if any, will ever watch the “Justice League” Snyder Cut on any big screen, much less IMAX, it’s nonetheless true. While most IMAX screens tend to be a bit wider, the biggest ones — the “true” IMAX — tend to have an aspect ratio between 1.32 and 1.4 or so. Snyder delivered a cut of “Justice League” that is built to fit those screens specifically, and for his Snyder Cut he’s giving us the IMAX version. In most cases, what you’re getting with “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is more information. As in, when it comes to scenes that are in both versions of the movie, the Snyder Cut version will be a wider shot so you can see more. There is a tradeoff, of course. Since it’s not taking up your whole screen, the overall image will be smaller. If you’re thinking this whole thing is weird, you’re correct. Had Snyder’s version of “Justice League” been released in theaters in 2017, it likely would have had portions — if not all of it — projected in this IMAX ratio on IMAX screens. But in regular theaters it would have been a more standard ratio — and there’s basically zero chance that the home video release would feature any shots that leave black bars on the sides. Also Read: 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Wins Early Raves, From 'Improvement' to a 'Knockout' First, that’s just not a thing that happens. Secondly, Snyder had some similarly tall and narrow shots in the IMAX release for “Batman V Superman” which clocked in at 1.43:1. But don’t go looking for those shots in the home video release, because they aren’t there. So, in a sense, this is another way that “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is unique. You’re not gonna get this aspect ratio from any other big budget movies these days. Read original story Why ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Has Black Bars on the Sides of the Screen At TheWrap

  • Celebs react to Atlanta mass shooting: '#StopAsianHate'

    Hollywood’s Asian-Pacific Islander community reacted in shock and horror by the news of a mass shooting at three Atlanta area massage parlors that have left at least eight people dead.

  • The Challenge: All Stars Trailer: Trishelle Cannatella, Mark Long and 20 More Franchise Vets Return to Battle

    The Double Agents are sitting this one out: The Challenge announced a new all-star spectacular on Tuesday, welcoming back 22 legendary franchise veterans you’ve got to see to believe. The nine-episode series, dubbed The Challenge: All Stars (premiering April 1 on Paramount+), will feature some of the series’ most iconic players including Trishelle Cannatella, Mark […]

  • BTS Says They're Looking 'at the Positive Side' After Losing First Grammy Nomination

    The K-pop group earned their first-ever nomination for best pop duo/group performance at this year's Grammys

  • Knicks star Julius Randle has to be held back by teammates after ref blows game-deciding call

    You will be shocked to hear Scott Foster was involved.