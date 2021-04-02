Super Micro Computer Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Super Micro Computer (NAS:SMCI, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $39.595 per share and the market cap of $2 billion, Super Micro Computer stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Super Micro Computer is shown in the chart below.





Because Super Micro Computer is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 9.5% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Super Micro Computer has a cash-to-debt ratio of 4.53, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in Hardware industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Super Micro Computer's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Super Micro Computer over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Super Micro Computer has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $3.3 billion and earnings of $1.64 a share. Its operating margin of 2.85% in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Super Micro Computer's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Super Micro Computer over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Super Micro Computer is 9.5%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Super Micro Computer's ROIC was 8.38, while its WACC came in at 10.40. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Super Micro Computer is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Super Micro Computer (NAS:SMCI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Super Micro Computer stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

