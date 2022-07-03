Super Plymouth ‘Cuda Uses Viper Power

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is a dream build…

Back in 2009 a shop which specializes mostly in straight restorations of muscle cars decided to do a crazy restomod 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda with a Viper engine swap. That’s the kind of restomod you might talk about doing with your buddies while hanging out one night, then laugh it off the next day. Well, these guys followed through and made such a thing, which they say gives quite a few European supercars a run for their money.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

You might be wondering how dropping a Viper V10 into a ‘Cuda could make something like a Ferrari Enzo shake in its boots. These guys did more than that, adding twin turbos to the powerplant for peak output of over 1,000-horsepower.

To build this amazing creation, about 7,000 man hours were poured in. Even Chip Foose helped out with getting this thing together. The labor alone makes this Super ‘Cuda a super expensive car, but we think it was worth it. Of course, that’s easy for someone who didn’t pour blood, sweat, and tears into it to say.

One of the big challenges of loading so much power into an old muscle car is they’re not exactly known for being aerodynamic. Sure, a ’70 ‘Cuda looks great but it’s not as slippery as a Dodge Viper. Instead of adding aero mods and ruining the classic aesthetic of the body, the team decided to make a completely custom suspension to compensate for the shortcoming.

Maybe you saw this Super ‘Cuda build at SEMA in 2009. That moment is included in the video, along with highlights of the building process. After, it was taken to Chrysler’s Chelsea Proving Grounds for a high-speed test. The goal was to hit 200 mph. For benchmarking purposes, a Ferrari Enzo was also brought along. Not only did the Mopar meet expectations, it blew past them.

Check out the video to learn more and marvel at this amazing build.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.