Super RAPIDS grant recipients in Ohio awarded $40M

COLUMBUS — Ohio has awarded $40 million to 81 higher education institutions across Ohio through Super RAPIDS grants.

The program was included in the state operating budget to support collaborative projects among qualifying institutions to strengthen education and training opportunities that maximize workforce development efforts through a one-time funding boost to the traditional RAPIDS program.

Among the Central Ohio recipients were Marion Technical College and Tri-Rivers Career Center.

The entirety of the $40 million available through this application period will be awarded to help schools upgrade their lab and classroom space with new, modern equipment. As a comparison, through six rounds of the traditional RAPIDS program, a total of $47.3 million has been awarded.

RAPIDS grants are used to purchase equipment for use in classrooms specific to regional workforce needs. These classrooms are often shared among colleges and universities, expanding the reach of the equipment and allowing more students to get an affordable, high-quality education.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion Tech, Tri-Rivers awarded workforce development grant