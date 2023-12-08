Super rare leucistic alligator born at Florida theme park

An exceptionally rare white alligator was born at a Florida theme park this summer, and the zoo now wants the public's help naming the tiny gator.

Gatorland in Orlando says the list so far includes Ice, Noelle, Snow, Pearl, Ivory and Marshmallow.

The female baby has a condition called Leucism which causes its white colouring and is different to albinism because it does not affect the eyes.

It was born to a coloured mother and a leucistic dad from a Louisiana swamp.

Parents Jeyan and Ashley are in good health, workers say, adding the baby was born alongside a normal-coloured brother gator of the same size.

Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation of the American alligator, Gatorland said in a press statement on Thursday.

"Leucism in alligators causes white coloration, but they often have patches or splotches of normal coloration on their skin," the park said.

"Without the darker skin pigmentation, they can't have direct sunlight for long periods of time because they sunburn easily."

They normally have translucent skin and blue eyes, unlike albino alligators which have red or pink eyes.

The US Audubon Nature Institute says they are "described as ethereal, ghostly and, most frequently, beautiful".

Visitors will be able to see the leucistic alligator and her normal-coloured brother early next year, the park said.

What is leucism?

Leucism inhibits pigmentation in some skin cells

It is different to albinism where no melanin is produced at all

Animals with leucism may have darker pigment in their soft tissue

Giraffes with leucism retain their dark eyes, whereas animals with albinism have pink eyes

Birds, lions, fish, peacocks, penguins, eagles, hippos, moose and snakes have all displayed traits of leucism