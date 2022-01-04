Do Super Retail Group's (ASX:SUL) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Super Retail Group

How Fast Is Super Retail Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Super Retail Group has managed to grow EPS by 27% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Super Retail Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 7.5% to 14%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Super Retail Group's future profits.

Are Super Retail Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's good to see Super Retail Group insiders walking the walk, by spending AU$315k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to brim with joyful expectancy. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group MD Anthony Heraghty for AU$266k worth of shares, at about AU$12.02 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Super Retail Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at AU$868m. That equates to 31% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

Should You Add Super Retail Group To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Super Retail Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Super Retail Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Super Retail Group, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 70%, Says Oppenheimer

    As 2022 has now kicked into action, we should take a moment to understand current conditions. Yes, corona is still with us. The Omicron variant is spreading faster than others – but it is also less dangerous, and that brings the very real possibility that the true danger of the pandemic is receding. And yes, inflation is high – but the US Federal Reserve has rate hike in the pipeline, the traditional curative for high inflation. There’s a sense that inflation can be brought back down in 2022, if

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Strong Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks - ON Semiconductor (ON), Microchip (MCHP), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and MACOM (MTSI) - that are well-poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • Here's an Unstoppable Metaverse Stock That Could Double in 2022

    Metaverse mania is sweeping the land. OK, that might be something of a stretch. But it's definitely true that investors' interest in the metaverse has soared in recent months. You can probably thank Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Want a 90% to 236% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    History suggests the market won't be as strong in 2022 as it was in 2021, but that doesn't mean there won't be big opportunities.

  • Stock picking in 2022? Goldman Sachs says these are the companies that should be on your radar.

    Look for companies that have high growth and high margins, and avoid those with high exposure to wage inflation. That's the playbook for 2022, says Goldman Sachs.

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Time Ripe for ‘Bottom Fishing’ Stock Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock investors can “add some more spice” to their choices as a new year begins and the pressure of keeping up with indexes eases, according to Morgan Stanley strategists. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackThe Next Video Game From BioShock’s Creator

  • Forget Bitcoin: I'm Buying This Under-the-Radar REIT

    This real estate investment trust offers similar benefits to investing in Bitcoin, with less volatility.

  • 22 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

    Despite the tumult of the continuing pandemic, Wall Street had itself another fine year. According to the company, global digital ad spend should average a 10% annual increase between 2019 and 2024 as people shift their content consumption habits.

  • My Top 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    Are you looking for passive income? Ring in 2022 with blue chip stocks that pay you for holding them.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2022

    Fiverr is a global marketplace that connects freelancers with businesses seeking digital services like graphic design, digital marketing, and video. Freelancing is already a massive market, as U.S. freelancer income alone is above $815 billion. In Fiverr's estimate, its addressable market opportunity is over $115 billion and growing.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates

    In this article, we discuss 10 energy stocks to buy according to billionaire Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Energy Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates. Bruce Kovner is a billionaire American investor who founded Caxton Associates in […]

  • China Evergrande gets building demolition order; share trading halted

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cash-strapped property developer China Evergrande Group said on Monday it had been ordered to demolish 39 under-construction residential buildings on the resort island of Hainan, as its shares were suspended from trading. Evergrande is struggling to repay more than $300 billion in liabilities https://www.reuters.com/business/what-analysts-have-say-about-evergrande-default-risks-rise-2021-09-21, including nearly $20 billion of offshore bonds deemed in cross-default by ratings agencies last month after it missed payments. Once China's top-selling developer and now at the heart of an unprecedented liquidity squeeze in the property sector, Evergrande has been scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors.

  • Citi Is Bullish on Lucid Stock. Where Is the Rest of Wall Street?

    FEATURE Citigroup is staying bullish on electric-vehicle startup Lucid to start the new year. Analyst Itay Michaeli resumed coverage of Lucid with a Buy rating and $57 price target. Lucid (ticker: LCID) stock rose 7.

  • Wynn Resorts Accumulation Hits All-Time Low

    Main Street investors have done a better job than Wall Street evaluating roadblocks put into place by Chinese bureaucrats.

  • 22 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

    Some offer strong growth prospects. Others are bargains. But they all should provide reliable dividends in the new year and beyond.

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll See All Year

    Retirees don't have it easy these days. Investment income, which is probably the most important part of retirement planning, is under attack. Retirees need to understand what's happening and what it means for their retirement plan.

  • China’s $708 Billion Race for Cash Adds Pressure for Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- A wall of maturing debt and a surge in seasonal demand for cash will test China’s financial markets this month, putting pressure on the central bank to ensure sufficient liquidity.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Ord

  • Inflation Won’t Be Driving Markets in 2022. Here’s What Will.

    Rising consumer prices are yesterday's story. Here's what Larry Hatheway and Alex Friedman of Jackson Hole Economics are focusing on today.

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Redditors are Buying for 2022 and Beyond

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Redditors are buying for 2022 and beyond. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Redditors are Buying for 2022 and Beyond. The crypto industry had an eventful 2021, topping $3 trillion in market capitalization for a brief […]