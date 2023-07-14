Super rich involved in sex harassment to be blocked from gagging whistleblowers

Harvey Weinstein threatened to sue the New York Times - REUTERS

Wealthy individuals accused of sexual harassment will face legal curbs to prevent them using the courts to bully journalists and whistleblowers into silence.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, is working on new laws to stop the super-rich from forcing the media and victims to end legitimate investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct.

He wants to strengthen freedom of speech protections against legal cases, known as SLAPPs or strategic lawsuits, which aim to prevent lawful investigations and discussions about matters of public interest.

The Government defines SLAPPs actions as “an abuse of the legal process, where the primary objective is to harass, intimidate and financially and psychologically exhaust one’s opponent via improper means.”

Under the plans, the Government will change the law to give judges new powers to throw out legal claims by wealthy individuals accused of sexual misconduct if they are designed to harass journalists or restrain their right to free speech.

Philip Green fought legal battle over reports of £1 million payment to colleague

They will also introduce restrictions to cap the costs that journalists or publishers might have to pay in order to prevent them from being financially ruined by legal action from billionaires.

Mr Chalk has already announced similar measures to stop “ultra-rich” individuals, big corporations and oligarchs with links to Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, from “abusing” the criminal justice system through SLAPPs against journalists, publishers and campaigners investigating their finances.

These have been introduced as part of the Government’s Economic Crime Bill but only cover around 70 per cent of SLAPPs cases in UK courts. The remaining 30 per cent largely encompass sexual misconduct, where ministers believe there have been similar abuses of the law.

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced film producer convicted for sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact, threatened to sue the New York Times when it first reported the allegations.

Alex Chalk is trying to push legislation for remaining SLAPPs by the next election

The Daily Telegraph fought a six month legal battle with Sir Philip Green, the billionaire fashion tycoon, over an injunction preventing the paper from disclosing that he paid a female executive more than £1 million over groping allegations.

It is understood Mr Chalk is seeking to bring forward legislation in the next session of Parliament, before the election expected late next year, to cover the remaining SLAPPs.

A Ministry of Justice (MoJ) source said: “We’ve taken action on the oligarchs but now we’re not done there. Rich sexual abusers shouldn’t be able to use their wealth to hide behind the courts and we’re going to stop them.”

The legislation will emulate that being put in place for oligarchs. It will provide a legal definition of SLAPPs, so that judges can weed out sham cases.

Vladimir Putin's associates restricted with SLAPPs to prevent them 'abusing' UK justice system

It will cover any legal action intended to restrict the defendant’s right to free speech or harass them, or when the information in their story exposed sexual misconduct.

If such a case came to court, a judge would have the power to dismiss it at an early stage if it was identified as a SLAPP, and where the wealthy individual bringing the case had failed to show it had a realistic chance of succeeding at trial.

The number of SLAPPs cases has increased from two to 14 in a year, with 538 identified across Europe in the past decade, of which 26 were brought in the UK. These, however, are thought to be the “tip of the iceberg” because authors often backed down and did not publish in the face of legal threats.

Anti-SLAPP laws are more developed in the US, Canada and Australia, where they grew from their use by big corporations against environmental campaigns but less widely used in Europe.

