Super Science Saturday takes over Missouri Western

Feb. 10—The St. Joseph museums hosted their beloved Super Science Saturday at Missouri Western.

The event was three floors of various science displays where children could learn different aspects of science including chemistry, biology, engineering, space and more.

The first floor had rooms dedicated to engineering principles, a planetarium, and a light and color show along with other disciplines.

The second floor had a fossil digging station and a reptile petting zoo which had lizards, snakes and bearded dragons. They even had turtles crawling across the floor which attendees could pet. Down the hall, was a cockroach race, where kids guided the cockroach with a paintbrush down a narrow track.

Across from that was a nursing room where Missouri Western nursing students taught the kids about healthcare. They performed simple procedures such as ultrasounds on the kids as well.

In the common area of the second floor was the meteorology booth. Attendees got the chance to meet our New's Press Now meteorologists Bruce Hall, Jared Shelton and Ashton Rizzo. Their booth taught principles of tornadoes and air pressure.

The third floor showcased another show that taught about ethanol and fire. Additionally, it had a station where children could draw a picture that they would then shrink using an oven.

For some of the children, this was their first time attending Super Science Saturday. Samuel Woodhull, first time attendee, says he was super excited to learn because "[he] likes science a lot."

His favorite part about science is that "you can make stuff with it," Woodhull said.

Five time attendee Nels Ames said he likes "seeing science and how it interacts with the world around us."

His favorite part was the lizards and the color and light show. One thing that he learned was about alchemy.

According to Ames, alchemy can be described as "using different chemical reactions to change the colors of metals or change the form of metals."

He encourages those who are attending for the first time to "just have fun."