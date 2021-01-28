Super-skunk cannabis sees record 100,000 NHS admissions for mental health treatment

Cannabis plant - JUAN MABROMATA/AFP
Super-skunk cannabis has contributed to a record 100,000 people admitted for NHS treatment for drug-related mental health problems.

The number admitted with drug-related mental or behavioural disorders rose by three per cent to 99,782 in the past year, while hospital admissions for drug-related mental crises were up by 21 per cent in the decade that has seen super-strength cannabis emerge.

The new strains have seen the amount of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component of cannabis, increase up to five-fold – from five per cent 10 to 15 years ago to as much as 20 to 25 per cent.

At the same time, other drugs have also increased in purity, with cocaine increasing from a low of four per cent to 30 to 40 per cent in the past year.

Val Curran, professor of psychopharmacology at UCL in London, said the past year of the Covid-19 pandemic had seen the use of nightclub drugs like ecstasy decline, but cannabis and ketamine increase, both of which were more addictive.

“If people are addicted you get more depression and anxiety,” said Prof Curran. “There has been an increase in cannabis and ketamine use if you look at people aged between 18 and 35. You don’t get addicted with drugs like ecstasy whereas you can with cannabis and ketamine.”

Dr Adam Winstock, a consultant addiction psychiatrist at UCL, said fewer people were getting the necessary support to prevent them reaching a crisis point and needing NHS treatment, following 40 per cent cuts in services.

He said this had been worsened by lockdowns as users were less able to get help. “It's a combination of partly reduced access to services and more vulnerable people increasing their substance use,” he said. “It is better to put a fence at the top of a mountain rather than an ambulance at the bottom.”

The proportion of people who have used cannabis has risen from 23 per cent 20 years ago, to nearly 30 per cent in 2019/20.

Earlier this month, Boris Johnson announced an extra £80 million for drug treatment services as part of a £148 million programme to combat county lines gangs and other drug related crime.

