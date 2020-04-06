Super Snacking

Let kids get hands-on with healthy, easy treats

MISSION, Kan., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Snacks are a way of life for people of all ages, but especially children, who consume about 25% of their daily calories from snacks, according to research published in the "Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior." Providing nutritionally balanced snacks for your children at home can make for a happy and healthy day.

Photo courtesy of United Dairy Industry of Michigan More

Planning snacks that are as delicious as they are healthy is a winning solution, and snacks are a simple way to add more nutrition to your child's diet.

For example, low-fat and fat-free dairy foods are essential to children's growth and overall wellness. They provide calcium and vitamin D, two nutrients kids don't get enough of, according to the 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The guidelines recommend 2-3 servings of low-fat and fat-free dairy foods every day, depending on the child's age.

Giving kids a role in the preparation can give them added incentive to enjoy healthy treats, and these recipes are all easy enough that kids can make them on their own (or with minimal assistance). Giving your kids the ability to play a role in the kitchen and create is a gift that can last a lifetime. The culinary skills they develop early in life can give them the confidence and know-how to cook nutritious meals for themselves as teens and adults.

Get more ideas to get kids cooking and snacking smart at milkmeansmore.org.

Red, White and Blue Greek Yogurt Bark

Prep time: 5 minutes

Servings: 12

3 cups plain non-fat Greek yogurt

1/3 cup honey, plus additional for drizzling (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup strawberries, sliced into rounds

1/2 cup blueberries

1/2 cup raspberries, halved

In medium mixing bowl combine Greek yogurt, 1/3 cup honey and vanilla.

On parchment paper-lined baking sheet, spread Greek yogurt mixture to 1/4-inch thickness. Press strawberries, blueberries and raspberries into yogurt. Freeze at least 3 hours. Break into pieces upon removing from freezer.

Dairy: Did You Know?

Dairy foods can add taste and versatility to your plate, but they also deliver a unique package of essential nutrients important for good health.

Milk has a unique combination of nine essential nutrients: protein; calcium; potassium; phosphorus; vitamins A, D and B12; riboflavin and niacin. Each of these nutrients is a key ingredient of milk and they all work together to help keep bodies healthy.

Milk, cheese and yogurt are good sources of high-quality protein, which is essential for growth and maintenance of muscle and other proteins within the body.

Enjoying dairy foods like milk, cheese and yogurt as part of a healthy diet is associated with many health bonuses, including reduced risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

Peanut Butter Yogurt Dip

Prep time: 5 minutes

Servings: 4

3/4 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

1/4 cup peanut butter

1 dash cinnamon

apples, graham crackers or other dipper of choice