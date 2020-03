Voters in six states head to the polls Tuesday to decide the latest contests in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. After seizing the momentum from Sen. Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden is looking to consolidate his lead in key battleground states including Michigan — where Sanders scored an upset win in 2016. Yahoo News reporters will be delivering live updates and instant analysis of the results. Tune in here beginning at 7 p.m. ET.