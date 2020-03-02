Super Tuesday 2020 results: live voting updates as Joe Biden seeks edge on Bernie Sanders

Joe Biden’s hopes of beating Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination received a boost after a string of moderate rivals dropped out just before today's ‘Super Tuesday’ vote.

Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota senator, became the third centrist candidate to quit the race in as many days after deciding there was no path to victory, following former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaire Tom Steyer.

The clearing of the field helps Mr Biden, the former US vice president who is resurgent after a blowout win in South Carolina, as he fights to prove he is the best placed to beat Mr Sanders, a self-styled democratic socialist.

Super Tuesday is the most consequential day of voting left in the race, with a third of all delegates - the metric that will determine the winner - up for grabs.

It is also represents the first test for Mike Bloomberg, the former New York mayor and billionaire, who has used his personal fortune to fund his candidacy. Mr Bloomberg entered the race less than three months ago and opted to skip the early voting states to focus his resources on Super Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether his unprecedented campaign spending will translate into electoral success when he appears on the ballot for the first time today.

The two other candidates still in the race, Elizabeth Warren, the progressive senator from Massachusetts, and Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaii congresswoman who has made little impact, are both also facing serious questions about viability.