When is Super Tuesday 2024? Everything Arizonans should know

Super Tuesday, the day most states hold their presidential primaries or caucuses, comes two weeks before Arizona Republicans and Democrats vote in their state's presidential preference election.

Super Tuesday, which is March 5, earned its nickname because of the large number of states that hold elections on the day. It has the power to greatly influence the outcome of the presidential primary race nationwide because the most delegates for both parties are up for grabs.

Traditionally, it has been a make-or-break election for presidential primary candidates. In 2020, President Joe Biden achieved overwhelming success on Super Tuesday, which allowed him to get ahead of the Democratic pack of primary candidates and led to him eventually securing the nomination.

However, this year is different.

Going into Super Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is already likely to secure the Republican presidential nomination against incumbent Biden, according to polling, who will likely easily secure the nomination.

The only rival still in the race for the Republican nomination is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who vows to continue to stay in the race. Trump has easily defeated her in earlier contests and polls show him leading her in her home state's primary, which is Saturday. Super Tuesday could be her last shot at turning the race around.

In a “State of the Race” speech on Tuesday, Haley responded to criticism and reiterated that she would be staying in the race past the South Carolina primary and onto Super Tuesday.

“People have a right to have their voices heard,” she said. “And they deserve a real choice, not a Soviet-style election where there’s only one candidate.”

When is Super Tuesday 2024?

A total of 21 states and territories go to the polls on Super Tuesday, March 5. Voters across the country will cast ballots that day, ranging from northern states, such as Maine and Vermont, to southern states, including Virginia, Alabama and Texas, to midwestern states, such as Iowa and to western states, such as Utah and Colorado.

The polls in these states will mostly close around 7 p.m. or 8 p.m., varying by state.

How will Super Tuesday affect Arizona?

And while Arizona is not a part of Super Tuesday, it likely will be affected by the results.

Candidates historically have made tough decisions after contemplating the results of Super Tuesday primaries, which traditionally have prompted underperforming candidates to drop out of their races. With Arizonans not voting in their primary until two weeks later, it could leave voters with only one option for each party, the front-runners Trump and Biden. If Haley is truly in the race for the long haul, she might remain an option.

For Arizona’s presidential preference election, only registered Democrats and Republicans can cast their vote on Tuesday, March 19, for the candidate of their preferred party. Registered independents are not allowed to participate.

