Super Tuesday is almost here: What to know about mail-in voting in Colorado

Ballots for Colorado's Super Tuesday presidential primary election started hitting mailboxes last week.

Here is what voters need to know to make sure their votes get counted.

When is Super Tuesday, and when do I need to turn in my Colorado ballot?

Tuesday, March 5, is the presidential preference primary in Colorado, which means Colorado voters must turn in their ballots by 7 p.m. that day for their votes to count.

If you received a ballot by mail, you can return your completed ballot by mail as long as it has time to get to the county clerk's office by then. The Secretary of State's recommended mail-by date is Feb. 26.

If you're worried there isn't enough time for your ballot to be sent via mail, return your ballot in person.

To return it in person, drop it off at a ballot collection box. You can find locations at www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/VIP.html.

What happens if I'm an unaffiliated voter?

Unaffiliated voters receive both Republican and Democratic party ballots for primary elections in Colorado. However, you can only fill out one of the ballots in order for your vote to count.

How do I know my vote is counted in Colorado?

You can sign up for BallotTrax, a free service through the state that will update you on the status of your ballot. Visit BallotTrax.coloradosos.gov to sign up.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold wants voters to be assured that voting is taken seriously in Colorado.

"We were the first state in the country to have a law on insider threats, we included more security at the polls, cameras at every ballot box, more access, and more ballot tracking statewide so Coloradoans can see with their own eyes that their ballot was received, verified and counted," Griswold said.

"So, those transparency tools help Coloradoans stray from any misinformation."

Will primary votes for former President Donald Trump count?

Trump's name does appear on the Republican candidate ballot in Colorado, but the U.S. Supreme Court had not decided whether Trump can constitutionally appear on the Colorado ballots as of Friday afternoon.

The Supreme Court's decision will determine whether votes for Trump will count.

"The court is aware of a need for a quick decision," Griswold said. "... Colorado voters need to know if the vote for Trump is going to count."

