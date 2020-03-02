Super Tuesday boost for Dems: South Carolina primary turnout shatters 2016 level, tops 2008

Voters in 14 states will soon head to the polls for Super Tuesday primaries; check here for early updates

Democrats who were concerned that relatively low voter turnout in the Iowa caucuses meant Democratic voters were not keyed up for the 2020 general election can take heart in the South Carolina primary.

Voter participation in that state's Democratic primary on Saturday was slightly higher than 2008, when then-Sen. Barack Obama's soaring rhetoric and surprise win in Iowa had voters fired up and ready to go.

According to the South Carolina secretary of state's office, 538,233 ballots were cast in the Democratic primary this year. In 2008, that number was 532,151. Those totals indicate much higher enthusiasm than 2016, when 370,904 people voted in the Democratic primary (73% of them for Hillary Clinton).

And the lack of minority candidates did not appear to dampen the enthusiasm of the state's large African-American voting bloc. In 2008, black voters accounted for 55% of the votes cast in South Carolina's Democratic primary, according to exit polls. In 2020, the number was 56%.

That was down from 2016, when exit polls found that black voters cast 61% of the Democratic primary ballots. But because the overall turnout was about 43% higher this year, roughly 60,000 more black voters participated than in 2016.

If voter turnout in the 14 Super Tuesday states is comparable to that in South Carolina, Democrats have reason to be optimistic that those enthusiastic voters will also show up at the polls in November.

– William Cummings

Amy Klobuchar ends bid on Super Tuesday eve

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who pitched herself as a moderate with Midwestern appeal and the political "grit" to beat President Donald Trump, ended her presidential bid Monday.

Klobuchar enjoyed a brief boom after the New Hampshire primary, where a surprise third-place finish gave her a needed fundraising boon and fresh political momentum. Klobuchar said the New Hampshire results showed she could beat expectations and build a broad coalition, as she had in her Senate races.

"I defied expectations, and I won. And I have done it over and over again in the reddest of red districts and the bluest of blue districts,” she told supporters in New Hampshire.

But her "Klomentum" seemed to evaporate as quickly as it emerged.

The Minnesota Democrat's exit from the race will be welcome news to the cluster of other candidates trying to claim the centrist mantle, including former Vice President Joe Biden. But it's not clear yet where Klobuchar's supporters will land.

– Jason Lalljee and Deirdre Shesgreen

Who will inherit Pete Buttigieg's supporters?

Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg called it quits just two days before one of the largest contests of the primary cycle – leaving his supporters looking for a new candidate.

Buttigieg’s exit could bring a significant shift to the race, as he was one of several moderate candidates running to win many of the same voters. Will his supporters flock to fellow center-left Democrats, such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden or Michael Bloomberg?

Or could the more progressive candidates, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, benefit from the now unattached voters?

It’s unclear how Buttigieg’s announcement will affect Sanders, who is still the national front-runner.

With Buttigieg out, moderate voters could coalesce around one candidate rather than spreading across three or four candidates. Sanders, who is supported by a largely more progressive sect of the Democratic Party, could see a slimmer margin between him and more moderate candidates in upcoming primaries.

Biden and Buttigieg spoke sometime after the former mayor announced he was suspending his campaign, according to the Biden campaign.

– Rebecca Morin

