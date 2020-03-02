Super Tuesday: California has huge role in Dem primary, but new vote centers a concern

LOS ANGELES – California's primary, moved up by months and with a massive delegates haul, is expected to play a critical role in picking a Democratic presidential nominee Tuesday.

But the earlier date isn't the only change. Voters in Los Angeles and several other counties must figure how and where to vote.

The Golden State joins 14 other states and territories in taking part in Super Tuesday, where its 415 pledged delegates will make up 30% of the haul awarded on the pivotal primary day. In some past elections, Californians had to wait until June, an election date so late in the primary season that it often rendered the contest meaningless in picking a presidential nominee.

This time, Californians are weighing in days after former Vice President Joe Biden's decisive win in South Carolina, which hurt the early momentum of progressive U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. A recent Monmouth University poll showed Californians preferring Sanders with about 24% of likely voters, followed by Biden with 17% and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg with 10%. But after the South Carolina contest, Californians' sentiments could change by Tuesday.

With the chance to vote earlier come myriad voting changes in California. In Los Angeles County, one of the nation's most populous when it comes to registered voters, the number of polling places is being sharply reduced – from about 4,500 to 976. And fancy new balloting machines could lead to confusion or a slowdown as voters learn to use them.

A voter prepares her ballot in a voting booth during early voting for the California presidential primary election at a new L.A. County Mobile Vote Center

Some fear the new machines could even influence which candidate a voter selects.

"It could be an ugly, ugly Tuesday," said Frederic Woocher, an attorney who filed suit earlier this year on behalf of the city of Beverly Hills over the design of the machines, with some candidates fearing voters may not see their names on the long list of options.

President Donald Trump, as a shoo-in on the Republican ballot, need not worry. Democrats, however, will be voting in a hotly contested primary in which no candidate yet has a lock on the nomination. Twenty candidates are on the Democratic ballot, including several who have already dropped out.

Besides the presidential contest, the most memorable thing about this year's California primary will be the new voting protocols, starting with a more aggressive vote-by-mail campaign in several counties.

"The California presidential primary may be on Super Tuesday, but for millions of Californians, it's really Super February," said Secretary of State Alex Padilla in a statement.

Instead of having to request a vote-by-mail ballot, those registered in 14 California counties, including populous ones like Sacramento, Fresno, Santa Clara and Orange, are automatically receiving a ballot.

The biggest changes are coming in Los Angeles County, home to 5.4 million registered voters – more than the population of 42 states, according to Mike Sanchez, spokesman for the county registrar-recorder's office.

It's yet to be seen whether the more than 75% reduction in polling places results in long lines Tuesday. Along with voting by mail, people can cast their ballots early, in-person: More than 43,000 ballots had been cast at the centers through Friday afternoon, Sanchez said.

The remaining voters will have to see if their voting location has changed and, if they wait until Tuesday, face the specter of lines to vote.

A voter prepares her ballot in a voting booth during early voting for the California presidential primary election at a new L.A. County Mobile Vote Center outside Universal Studios Hollywood