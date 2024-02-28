Super Tuesday is days away. Check out our Texas primary election voter guide before voting

Super Tuesday is officially a week away.

The primary election voting will run from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. local time on March 5 across Texas. Fourteen other states and one territory will also vote on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Early voting in Texas primary election: What to know before casting your ballot

Things can quickly become overwhelming, so here's everything you need to know in order to cast your vote:

What do I need to vote in Texas?

Voters must present an approved form of photo identification to poll workers at any location. A list of acceptable forms of identification can be found here.

Can I vote by mail?

Only certain groups of people are allowed to vote by mail in Texas. They include those who are:

65 years of age or older on Election Day

Sick or disabled (as defined in Texas Election Code 82.002(a)) “I affirm that I have a sickness or physical condition that prevents me from appearing at the polling place on election day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring my health.”

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

Absent from the county of registration during the early voting period and on Election Day

Civilly committed under Chapter 841 of the Texas Health and Safety Code

Confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

However, the last day to apply to vote by mail in Texas was Friday, Feb. 23. The application must be received by your county's board of elections — not postmarked — by that date, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.

Who's on the ballot in the March 5 primary?

All Texas candidates running can be found here. These are races included on the Texas ballot for the March 5 primary:

President of the United States

U.S. Senate

All 38 Texas U.S. representatives

Railroad commissioner

Texas Supreme Court (three members)

Court of Criminal Appeals (three members)

State Board of Education (seven members)

Texas Senate (15 members)

All 150 Texas House representatives

Courts of appeals (various chief justices and justices)

District judges, criminal district judges

Family district judges

District attorneys

Sheriffs

County Courts-at-Law

County attorneys

Tax assessor-collectors

County commissioners

Justices of the peace

Constables

Where can I vote in Travis County?

Travis County voters can cast their ballot at any voting center where a “Vote Here/Aqui” sign is displayed, according to the county clerk's website.

A full list of voting locations can be found here, and a map of the locations is displayed below.

Click here to view the Democratic consolidated sample ballot and here to view the Republican consolidated sample ballot. You can look up your personal sample ballot and registration status here.

Where can I vote in Bastrop County?

The locations for voting in Bastrop County are as follows:

Aqua Water Supply, 415 Old Austin Highway

River Valley Christian Fellowship, 1224 W. Highway 71

Ascension Catholic Church, 804 Pine St.

Paige Community Center, 107 S. Main St.

Bastrop County Community Center, 15 American Legion Drive

Smithville Rec Center, 106 Royston St.

Rosanky Community Center, 135 Main St.

Bastrop County Cedar Creek Annex, 5785 FM 535

Red Rock Community Center, 114 Red Rock Road

Elgin Recreation Center, 361 N. Highway 95

Faith Lutheran Church, 230 Waco St.

Family Worship Center, 2425 FM 1704

Bastrop County ESD#2 Station 4, 1432 N. Highway 95

Click here to view the Democratic consolidated sample ballot and here to view the Republican consolidated sample ballot. You can look up your personal sample ballot and registration status here.

Where can I vote in Hays County?

You can find Hays County voting locations through this map or list on the Hays County website.

Click here to view the Democratic consolidated sample ballot and here to view the Republican consolidated sample ballot.

Where can I vote in Williamson County?

Williamson County offers many voting places, all of which can be found on the county's website.

Find sample ballots for Republican and Democratic candidates here.

