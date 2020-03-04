Super Tuesday Exit Polls: Nearly 3 in 10 voters decided in last few days

Almost 3 in 10 Democratic primary voters in Super Tuesday states decided who to vote for in the last few days, according to early results from NBC News exit polls in 12 states.

Ten percent of Democratic voters said they made their decisions on Tuesday, with another 19 percent deciding over the past few days. Twenty-six percent said they made their decisions in the last month, while 43 percent made their minds up before then, according to the early data.

And early exit poll results show that those late-deciding voters broke decisively for former Vice President Joe Biden: 47 percent of those who decided in the last few days chose Biden, compared to 21 percent who chose Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-t., 14 percent who chose Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and 11 percent who chose former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Follow live: Latest results, analysis from Super Tuesday

Sanders led among those who decided earlier than that. Thirty-seven percent backed him, compared to 26 percent for Biden, 14 percent for Warren and 11 percent for Bloomberg.

Those results come on the heels of a flurry of activity in the nominating contest over the past several days.

Biden's commanding victory in Saturday's South Carolina primary prompted a flood of endorsements to come his way, two of them from former Democratic presidential hopefuls, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

But it's unclear whether that late movement will be enough to blunt the rise of Sanders, who came into Tuesday as the delegate leader and hoped to expand on that lead with strong showings in California and Texas.

Results reported here reflect data combined from NBC News Exit Poll surveys in 12 of the 14 states holding Democratic primaries or caucuses on Super Tuesday (Alabama, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia). Results are weighted to reflect differences in the sizes of state electorates. The numbers will update as more exit poll data comes in.

The early round of exit polls show that nonwhite voters make up almost 40 percent of the electorate across the 12 states — white voters so far appear to be 62 percent of the electorate, while Hispanics make up 18 percent, black voters 14 percent and Asian voters 3 percent.

Biden's success in the early evening — the NBC News Decision Desk has projected that Biden will win Virginia and North Carolina — came thanks in part to black voters. Biden won 63 percent of black voters in North Carolina, compared to Sanders' 16 percent. In Virginia, the margin was 63 percent to 18 percent for Biden and Sanders respectively.

Download the NBC News app for full coverage and alerts on the latest news

But there are early signs that Biden's overwhelming edge with black voters isn't translating to states outside the South. While Biden has a 44-point edge over Sanders with black voters in Southern states (Alabama, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia), he has just a 8-point edge in other states voting on Super Tuesday.

Almost two-thirds of the Super Tuesday electorate, 64 percent, are 45 and older. Thirty-six percent are ages 18 to 44.

Liberal voters make up 62 percent of the electorate, with 26 percent of the total electorate identifying as very liberal and 36 percent identifying as somewhat liberal. Thirty-seven percent of the Super Tuesday electorate in the 12 states identify as moderate or conservative.

As Democratic voters decide whether to anoint Sanders, a democratic socialist, as their standard-bearer, Democratic voters in California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas all view socialism more favorably than unfavorably.

Health care remains the top issue for Democrats voting in the 12 states. Forty percent of Democratic Super Tuesday voters said health care was the most important issue to their vote, with climate change and income inequality at 23 percent and 22 percent respectively and race relations the top issue for 9 percent of the electorate.

Super Tuesday decision time More