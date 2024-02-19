What is Super Tuesday? Here's what you need to know about the Texas primary election

One of the biggest dates in an election year is approaching.

Super Tuesday looks to have millions of Americans going to the polls.

Here’s what Texans expect for the March primary:

When is Super Tuesday?

In 2024, Super Tuesday will be held on March 5.

What is Super Tuesday?

Super Tuesday got its namesake because it marks the date when the greatest number of states hold their primaries and caucuses. Those states holding primaries are:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusettes

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Why is Super Tuesday important?

It can make or break a candidate. There are a number of delegates up for grabs. Delegates are awarded to states based on the total population. A state like Texas would have more delegates than, say, Vermont.

Who is running for president? Get to know the Democratic, Republican candidates for 2024

What's on the Texas ballot on Super Tuesday?

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is seeking a third term and faces two other candidates: Holland "Redd" Gibson and Rufus Lopez. The Democratic primary has nine candidates including U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, who is leading in fundraising.

There are 161 Republican and 244 Democratic delegates up for grabs. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will compete in a runoff on May 28.

Texas is an open primary state, meaning voters can decide every two years whether to pick Republican or Democratic nominees.

All Texas candidates running can be found here. Here are the races included on the Texas ballot for the March 5 primary:

President of the United States

U.S. Senate

All 38 Texas U.S. representatives

Railroad commissioner

Texas Supreme Court (three members)

Court of Criminal Appeals (three members)

State Board of Education (seven members)

Texas Senate (15 members)

All 150 Texas House representatives

Courts of appeals (various chief justices and justices)

District judges, criminal district judges

Family district judges

District attorneys

Sheriffs

County Courts-at-Law

County attorneys

Tax assessor-collectors

County commissioners

Justices of the peace

Constables

When does early voting in Texas start?

Early voting begins Feb. 20 and ends March 1.

If you vote by mail, the last day to do so is Feb. 23.

Hours for early voting are usually Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Find early voting locations in Texas

You can find early voting locations as well as voter registration status and key dates on the "My Voter Portal" on the Texas Secretary of State website. Early voting locations can be found two days prior to the first day of early voting, or Feb. 18.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: When is Super Tuesday in 2024? What to know about the Texas primary