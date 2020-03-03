Super Tuesday polls – live: Bombshell prediction shows Biden poised to win more delegates than Sanders as he surges to the lead in national survey

Joe Sommerlad, Chris Riotta
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on Monday 2 March 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota: Andy Clayton-King/AP

Super Tuesday has arrived as Democrats in 14 states cast their votes for who should be the party’s nominee to take on Donald Trump in November.

Late polling – somewhat skewed by the sudden withdrawal of Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar in the wake of Saturday’s South Carolina primary – places Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden in a tight two-horse race, with the former tipped to win California and the latter Texas.

Meanwhile, a new prediction published by the polling and election experts at 538 has placed Mr Biden at a 65 percent chance of winning a plurality of pledged delegates over Bernie Sanders, an unexpected surge he appeared to receive after a substantial victory in South Carolina.

Please allow a moment for our liveblog to load