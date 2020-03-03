Full coverage: Biden wins big on Super Tuesday

Riding a wave of momentum, former Vice President Joe Biden scored a series of impressive primary victories on Super Tuesday, notching wins in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who entered Tuesday as the frontrunner, is projected to win his home state of Vermont as well Utah, Colorado and California — the biggest delegate prize of the night. Texas and Maine remain too close to call.

