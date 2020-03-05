Super Tuesday shake-up: The suddenly tough road for Bernie Sanders with Joe Biden as front-runner

BOSTON – Riding a late-moving surge that stretched from the South, East Coast and into the Midwest, Joe Biden upended the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in one night and supplanted Bernie Sanders as the front-runner.

Defying polls that showed him trailing less than a week ago, the former vice president dominated Super Tuesday and racked up wins in 10 of 14 states, building a lead in delegates over Vermont's independent senator, who had seemed poised to build an insurmountable lead himself.

The turnaround suddenly puts Sanders on his heels. To make up his deficit, he needs to win states by wide margins to limit the delegates Biden could accumulate in those same states.

And the map works against him.

Biden could be favored in three of the four largest states that vote Tuesday: Missouri (68 delegates), where a poll in January showed him leading by 25 percentage points and a poll in February had him up 5 points; Mississippi (36 delegates), which has a large African American population and where Hillary Clinton clobbered Sanders 82%-17% in 2016; and Michigan (125 delegates), which Sanders narrowly won in 2016, but a poll this week showed Biden 6 percentage points ahead even before his Super Tuesday resurgence.

There are spots of hope for Sanders, an anti-establishment democratic socialist who campaigns on a political revolution.

Sanders, who outperformed Biden in the West, leads polls in Washington (89 delegates), which votes the same night. He could fare well in North Dakota and Idaho, but those states have just a combined 34 delegates.

"He'll keep going on, but last night was pretty decisive in terms of reaction to Bernie Sanders as the potential nominee," said Joe Trippi, a longtime Democratic campaign operative. "I'm not sure how or where Bernie can turn it from here. That does not mean that he won't try and that it won't be a long, hard fight. But in the end, I don't see where the window turns for him."

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders watches primary election returns on television backstage with his family and campaign staff March 3. More

The race arguably gets even tougher for Sanders on March 17 in primaries in three large states, each with hundreds of delegates at stake: Florida, 219 delegates; Illinois, 155; Ohio, 136; and Arizona, 67.

Biden holds double-digit polling leads in Florida, where Sanders lost by more than 30 percentage points to Clinton in 2016 and where his comments about Fidel Castro complicated his outlook. The other leading candidate in Florida, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, dropped out of the presidential race Wednesday and put his support behind Biden.

A poll last month had Biden trailing Sanders by 8 percentage points in Illinois. It was taken at the peak of Sanders' national lead after Biden's early stumbles. Illinois and Ohio have sizable African American voting populations, and black voters have overwhelmingly supported Biden in earlier races. Biden led in Arizona in polls taken last fall, but the race has changed considerably, and Sanders could get a boost from Latino voters, who have backed him heartily in other states.

Michigan could be Sanders' best shot to climb back

Sanders' next campaign stops include rallies in Phoenix on Thursday, Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday and Saturday, and Rockford, Illinois, next Tuesday.

Michigan presents Sanders' best shot to change the trajectory of the race, according to Matt Grossman, a political scientist at Michigan State University, given the senator's 50%-48% victory over Clinton there four years ago and the demographics of the state.

"He's going to be expected to have a good showing," Grossman said. "And I think because he won last time and this is a general election swing state that it will be the main story, and the expectation is Sanders needs to win."