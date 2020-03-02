Super Tuesday: A state-by-state guide to the frontrunners, issues and prizes at stake

Candidates prepare to take part in the Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina: AP

It is now just days away.

No matter the outcome, the Super Tuesday Democratic primary elections will be a turning point in the race to determine which candidate will face Donald Trump in November. This year, 14 states will vote on Super Tuesday, including the nation’s most populous states, California and Texas. Of crucial importance, we will see the impact of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg’s non-traditional, self-funded run, that has seen him invest up to $400m to win support in many of the states voting on Super Tuesday.

In order to win any delegates (a candidate needs to amass 1,991 delegates to achieve the party’s nomination) candidates have to win at least 15 percent of the vote in the state.

There are enough delegates at stake that a strong showing for senator Bernie Sanders could cement his spot as Democratic nominee. At the same time, should he fail to overcome his top rivals, the race could become a serious competition between two or potentially even three candidates.

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown to keep you informed heading into Super Tuesday. All demographic numbers are from the Centre for American Progress’ “States of Change” report.

Alabama

The Yellowhammer state has 61 total delegates – including 9 superdelegates – up for grabs on Super Tuesday.

Demographically, Alabama is one of six states – along with the District of Columbia – where black Democratic voters are the majority. Democratic voter composition in Alabama in 2016 was 71 per cent black, 26 per cent white and three per cent other races.

According to 2016 Census data, Alabama has a slightly higher than average population of individuals 65 years of age and older – almost 20 per cent versus the 19 percent average. The state’s median household income is more than $10,000 less than the national average, $42,830 versus $53,657 nationally.

FiveThirtyEight predicts former Vice President Joe Biden will take the state, giving him a 61 percent chance at victory in the state. Mr Sanders is the next most likely to take the state with a 21 percent chance of victory, and Mr Bloomberg is in third with a 17 percent chance of victory.

Arkansas

There are 31 pledged delegates available to win in Arkansas including five superdelegates.

Demographically, Arkansas’ Democratic voters are 69 per cent white, 36 per cent black, three per cent Hispanic and two per cent other races.

According to 2016 Census data, the state has a slightly higher than average population of individuals over the age of 65 – 21 per cent versus the national average of 19 per cent – and a median household income of $41,262 more than $10,000 less than the national average of $53,657.

FiveThirtyEight predicts Mr Sanders has the best chance to win the state. He was given a 38 per cent chance to win the state. Mr Bloomberg is the next most likely to win, with a 28 per cent chance of victory. Mr Biden has a 25 per cent chance to win.

The most recent poll examining the Arkansas electorate from Talk Business & Politics/Hendrix College Poll reported that Mr Bloomberg had a 3.2 percent lead over Mr Sanders in the state.

Just under 20 per cent of respondents said they’d vote for Mr Bloomberg, while 16.4 per cent said they’d vote for Mr Sanders and 18.5 per cent said they’d vote for Mr Biden.

California

This is a massive prize. California, the country’s most populous state, has 415 pledged delegates and 79 superdelegates up for grabs.

California’s Democratic voters are 50 per cent white, 26 per cent Hispanic, 15 per cent Asian, eight per cent black and one percent other races.

Census information from 2016 shows that 17 percent of the state is over the age of 65, just under the national average of 19 percent. The state’s median household income is $61,933, which is $2,276 higher than the national average. Despite this, the state’s poverty rate, 14.5 per cent, is slightly higher than the national average of 13.6 per cent.

Mr Sanders is overwhelmingly favoured in polling to win California.

FiveThirtyEight gives Mr Sanders an 89 per cent chance to win, with poll averages predicting Mr Sanders will win between 24 per cent and 43 per cent of the vote and win an average of the state’s 227 pledged delegates. Every other candidate is at risk of falling under the 15 per cent viability threshold. The closest runner up, Mr Biden, is only expected to win an average of 17 percent of the vote and an average of 83 delegates. Mr Sanders and Mr Biden are the only candidates whose predicted averages exceed the 15 percent viability threshold.