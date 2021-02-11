SuperAnnotate, a computer vision platform, partners with with open-source to spread visual ML

SuperAnnotate, a NoCode computer vision platform, is partnering with OpenCV, a non-profit organization that has built a large collection of open-source computer vision algorithms. The move means startups and entrepreneurs will be able to build their own AI models and allow cameras to detect objects using machine learning. SuperAnnotate has so far raised $3M to date from investors including Point Nine Capital, Fathom Capital and Berkeley SkyDeck Fund.

The AI-powered computer vision platform for data scientists and annotation teams will provide OpenCV AI Kit (OAK) users with access to its platform, as well as launching a computer vision course on building AI models. SuperAnnotate will also set up the AI Kit’s camera to detect objects using machine learning and OAK users will get $200 of credit to set up their systems on its platform.

The OAK is a multi-camera device that can run computer vision and 3D perception tasks such as identifying objects, counting people and measuring distances. Since launching, around 11,000 of these cameras have been distributed.

The AI Kit has so far been used to build drone and security applications, agricultural vision sensors or even COVID-related detection devices (for example, to identify people whether someone is wearing a mask or not).

Tigran Petrosyan, co-founder and CEO at SuperAnnotate said in a statement that: "Computer vision and smart camera applications are gaining momentum, yet not many have the relevant AI expertise to implement those. With OAK Kit and SuperAnnotate, one can finally build their smart camera system, even without coding experience."

Competitors to SuperAnnotate include Dataloop, Labelbox, Appen and Hive .