SuperBook® and Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. to Bring Sports Betting to the State of Colorado

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs Entertainment, Inc., a gaming, hospitality and entertainment company operating in Colorado, Nevada and Louisiana, announced today that it has committed to bring sports betting's premier operator, SuperBook®, to The Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado.

SuperBook®, the largest and one of the most successful sports books in America also currently operates throughout Nevada via mobile betting and at its flagship location at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The SuperBook® expansion, through a new operating entity, will bring a winning formula of best-in-class technology, first class entertainment, award-winning customer service and the industry's most expansive wagering options to one of Colorado's most popular gaming destinations.

The SuperBook® team has been in business for more than two decades and has written the playbook for successful risk management and oddsmaking. The newly formed relationship with Jacobs Entertainment will be the first time the SuperBook® brand has been expanded outside of Las Vegas.

The SuperBook® team is led by sports betting icon Jay Kornegay, a Colorado native and one of the most respected and successful operators in the sportsbook industry. "Having Jay Kornegay lead this exciting opportunity is an added benefit Colorado fans are sure to appreciate," commented JJ Garcia, Vice President of Operations for The Lodge & Gilpin Casinos. "We believe The Lodge is a perfect fit for our initial expansion opportunities outside Las Vegas," says SuperBook® Executive Vice President of Race & Sports Book Operations Jay Kornegay. "We have maintained the highest levels of technology and service in a highly-regulated industry. We have written the playbook on sports betting in the United States, and now we will put it in action in Colorado."

Subject to required regulatory approvals by the Colorado Division of Gaming, SuperBook® and The Lodge Casino will provide both an online and on-site sportsbook solution featuring an extensive wagering menu including all major championships, daily props in local markets, opening pro football weekly numbers & advanced weekly lines, pro/college football games of the year, season win totals, weekly pro football props as well as our world renown SuperContest™, pending Colorado Gaming Commission approvals.

ABOUT THE SUPERBOOK®

The world famous SuperBook® brand is licensed to the newly created SBOpco, LLC (a Nevada limited liability company) by Westgate Resorts and is one of the most recognized, trusted, and technologically advanced sports books in the industry. SuperBook® and SBOpco offers gaming partners access to an industry leading sports book experience with top rated customer service both in-person and on mobile formats via the SuperBook® app. For additional information, visit SuperbookUSA.com .

ABOUT JACOBS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. is a developer, owner and operator of gaming and entertainment facilities. With more than 2,000 employees and a long tenured management team, the company owns and operates The Lodge and Gilpin casinos in Black Hawk, CO, Gold Dust West properties in Reno, Carson City and Elko, NV, 25 Cash Magic truck plazas throughout Louisiana, plus the Nautica Entertainment Complex in Cleveland, OH.

