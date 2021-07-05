Supercar maker Bugatti taken over by Croatian company Rimac

·1 min read

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s electric supercar maker, which started in a garage a decade ago, is taking over the iconic French manufacturer Bugatti in a deal that is reported to be worth millions of euros.

The Croatian car producer Rimac Automobili said Germany’s Volkswagen Group, including the Porsche division — which owns a majority stake in Bugatti — plans to create a new joint venture. The new company will be called Bugatti-Rimac.

Rimac Automobili announced Monday that it will be combining forces with Bugatti to “create a new automotive and technological powerhouse.”

Rimac has progressed in 10 years from a one-man garage startup to a successful company that produces electric supercars. Mate Rimac, who founded the company in 2009, says the venture is an “exciting moment” and calls the combination of the companies “a perfect match for each other.”

Porsche will own 45% of Bugatti-Rimac while Rimac Automobili will hold the remaining 55% stake, according to Croatian media reports. Financial details of the deal were not published.

Bugattis will continue to be assembled in eastern France, where the company was established in 1909. The vehicles will use engines developed and made in Croatia.

“In an industry evolving at ever-increasing speed, flexibility, innovation and sustainability remain at the very core of Rimac’s operations," the company said. “Uniting Rimac’s technical expertise and lean operations with Bugatti’s 110-year heritage of design and engineering prowess represents a fusion of leading automotive minds."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa's new coronavirus cases surge to record levels

    South Africa's resurgence of COVID-19 is setting record numbers of new daily cases, centered in Johannesburg and driven by the delta variant, health officials said Sunday. More than 26,000 new cases were reported on Saturday, up from 24,000 the previous day, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, surpassing the highest number of new cases in previous waves and quickly bringing many hospitals to capacity. More than 13,800 COVID-19 patients are currently in South African hospitals where some facilities are canceling elective surgeries to free up beds and health care workers.

  • Rimac and Porsche's Bugatti Takeover Is Complete

    Two of the world's most extreme hypercar companies have entered into a joint venture co-owned by Porsche and Rimac.

  • Wall Street Predicts This Dividend Stock Will Soar More Than 40%

    Baseball players and fans know all about the sacrifice play. Growth is ruled out in order to advance the goal of receiving steady income. While some dividend stocks might require the trade-off between growth and income, it's not a sacrifice that you necessarily have to make.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Income seekers will net anywhere from 7.5% to nearly 10% annually with these top-tier dividend stocks.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    The guru behind ARK Invest is bullish on these tech stocks -- and long-term investors should be too.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cohu Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Surefire Growth Stocks That Can Go to the Moon

    In particular, retail traders have been buying shares and out-of-the-money call options in stocks with very high levels of short interest, with the purpose of effecting a short squeeze. In simple terms, traders are looking to send the share price for these volatile momentum stocks "to the moon." While I don't disagree that a company's share price can be proverbially sent to the moon, I don't see any of the so-called Reddit stocks getting there.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Brian Higgins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Brian Higgins. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Higgins’ history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Brian Higgins. Brian Higgins founded King Street Capital Management in 1995 with […]

  • 10 Stocks Michael Burry is Selling

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Burry’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Stocks Michael Burry is Selling. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, has been in the news recently after […]

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Moves You'll Ever Make

    In the book, author James Surowiecki laid out the case that "the many are smarter than the few." Take, for example, Robinhood's 100 most popular list. It includes the stocks most widely held by investors on the trading platform.

  • Hertz Exits Bankruptcy and Expects 'Strong Financial Results' in 2021

    The car-rental giant appears to be shaking off its previous troubles and has sweetened its customer loyalty programs to encourage people to come back.

  • Top S&P 500 Index Funds

    The Standard & Poor's 500 Index, or simply S&P 500, is a market-capitalization-weighted index of 500 large-cap U.S. companies that make up 80% of U.S. equity by market cap. It is widely regarded as the best gauge of large-cap U.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in July

    First up is cryptocurrency exchange and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). Coinbase is popular given how quickly its revenue and profits surged in the first quarter as investors piled into the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum. To start with, there's nothing that prevents competing exchanges from undercutting Coinbase Global's fees.

  • China Widens Security Probe to Two More U.S.-Listed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government widened its probe of the country’s technology industry to two more U.S.-listed companies, targeting Full Truck Alliance Co. and Kanzhun Ltd. soon after launching a review into Didi Global Inc.The Cyberspace Administration of China said Monday new user registrations at the two companies’ online platforms will be halted during the probe in the interests of preserving national and data security. The move follows a similar action by the CAC to order the removal

  • 4 Tech Stocks for Growth-Oriented Investors

    These companies have improved quarterly sales and net income recently

  • These Investments Are Less Risky Than Crypto and Could Make You a Millionaire

    Want to grow loads of wealth? It pays to look outside of digital coins, especially if you're the risk-averse type.

  • GM Crushes Ford in Truck Wars but Loses Q2 Sales Crown to Toyota

    The global semiconductor shortage has weighed on auto production this year, constraining U.S. sales despite strong demand. Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) became the top-selling automaker in the U.S. for the first time ever, edging out General Motors (NYSE: GM).

  • Norwegian pension fund sells off groups linked to Israeli settlements

    Norway's largest pension fund announced Monday it had divested assets in 16 companies for their links to Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including telecom equipment giant Motorola.

  • USD/INR: Rupee Snaps Four-Day Losing Streak, Gains 24 Paise In Early Trade

    The Indian rupee snapped its four-day losing streak in the early trade on Monday, appreciating by about 24 paise against the U.S. dollar as the greenback took a breather after last week’s U.S. jobs data soothed jitters about the timing of policy normalisation.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

    This defense stock and two Dividend Aristocrats could generate stable income with less volatility.