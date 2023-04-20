Supercharge Your Summer With A Winning Bid On This R2 Avanti

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's selling at Henderson Auction’s Motor Series Event.

Studebaker is one of the more interesting companies of the earlier years in automotive history for their unique cars that looked unlike anything else on the road in their time. Utilizing a very wide variety of Powertrain options and vehicular classifications, the Studebakers must remember to belong to the sports car genre and do a great job of reflecting everything that made a sports car in the 1960s. This Studebaker Avanti R2 is a great example of that with an engine you might not expect but will surely come to appreciate as you drive down the road.

Under the hood of this 1963 sports car is a 289 cubic inch V8 engine, something only borderline muscle cars got back then, in a Time when muscle cars weren't even recognized as a real class of vehicle. What's even better is that this Powerhouse has a supercharger on it and has also been rebuilt not too long ago. Both of these features are incredibly impressive and become even more so when you realize that only 78,165 Mi is shown on the odometer. If. that sounds like a lot, it's important to remember that this is a vehicle from 1963, of which not many were produced, making this a very rare automobile to find in good condition.

On top of the special drivetrain and low mileage, the automatic transmission should allow you to enjoy your driving experience without worrying about changing gears which makes the beautiful white and brown leather interior that much more enjoyable. Finally, probably the coolest part of the entire vehicle is that the previously mentioned engine rebuild was done by Myers Studebaker in Duncan Falls Ohio. That's right, you can certainly trust the attention to detail and reputability of this build. Overall, it's a great piece of Automotive History and presents itself incredibly well while driving around on the roads today. The only question left is who its next driver will be.

This great vehicle is selling at Public Auction on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Henderson Motor Series Auction will take place at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, AL.



