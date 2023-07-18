Supercharged 1966 Chevy Nova SS: Simple, Clean, and Mean

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's one mean restomod.

Some car builds aim to push boundaries and go over the top, while others opt for a more understated and cool approach. The 1966 Chevy Nova featured in this video falls into the latter category, showcasing a sleek Pro Touring style that exudes cruising charm. Built by Jim McKay of Lakeside Speed and Shine in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, this stunning Nova epitomizes simplicity and cleanliness.

Surprisingly, this 1966 Chevy Nova had humble beginnings, as it was discovered in a Kansas cornfield. Now, with approximately 60 percent of its sheet metal replaced, the car sports a crisp and clean appearance without the need for loud embellishments.

The front grille has been modified to reveal more of the white components underneath, while shaved and re-chromed details enhance the overall sleekness. The body displays perfect gaps throughout, and Budnik Gasser wheels adorn the corners. Measuring 19 inches by 9 inches in the front and 20 inches by 12 inches in the rear, these wheels add a touch of style to the Nova's profile.

Under the hood, the clean theme continues with carefully tucked wiring and plumbing, hidden from sight. Powering the Nova is a built LS1 V8 engine sourced from Turn Key Engine Supply. Initially producing 400 horsepower, the build took an escalated turn, resulting in an estimated 550 horsepower thanks to the addition of a new Magnuson supercharger. A Gearstar 4L65 automatic transmission channels the power to a Curry 9-inch rear end with 3.73 gearing.

The suspension and inner fender sheet metal were expertly handled by TCI Engineering. A complete IFS Pro Touring front suspension kit and a TCI four-link rear suspension provide exceptional handling. AccuAir E-Level air suspension with RideTech ShockWaves ensures the perfect ride height, while manual Wilwood brakes equipped with six-piston calipers guarantee reliable stopping power.

Inside the Nova, a splash of color emerges with beautiful red upholstery. The seats, featuring power adjustability and diamond stitching, appear immaculate and add a touch of luxury to the cabin.

This supercharged 1966 Chevy Nova SS demonstrates the beauty of simplicity and cleanliness in car customization. It showcases the perfect blend of style, power, and craftsmanship, creating a truly mean and captivating machine that is sure to turn heads on the road.

