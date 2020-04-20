Supercharged C3 Corvette Is A $128K Custom Job The '80s Can Keep

That price is what happens when your spouse forces you to sell your custom car.

One man's trash is indeed another man's treasure, and that's especially true with custom cars like this unique 1981 Chevrolet Corvette. It's hard to knock a custom creation packing a supercharged V8, but this Corvette looks like it's trying to be an encompassing example of how many poor automotive fashion trends existed in the 1980s. On top of that, this custom 'Vette is being sold for the staggering, honey-get-rid-of-that-car price of $127,800; if you're wondering that price is enough to get you a 1968 Shelby GT500KR, a 1963 Jaguar XKE Roadster or a more appropriate '80s icon like this Ferrari Testarossa.

As if the teal paint job and bright pin stripes weren't enough, this custom C3 Corvette looks like it's trying to do its best impersonation of a Porsche 935 racecar. While the NACA ducts, fender vents and exposed headlights look kind of cool, the extreme colors and widebody look leave much to be desired. The worst part of this car, though, is the massive afterthought of a bulge in the hood to make room for the dual air cleaner housing atop the engine.

That engine might be the only saving grace of this thankfully-one-off Corvette as the 350 cubic-inch engine packs a little extra punch from a B&M supercharger, so it would seem that this Corvette at least has the power to back up its racecar design. You can't make fun of a car when all you see are the taillights!

While the design is questionable, all of the body, paint and engine work seems to be decent quality, but it's hard to justify that price. That's the price you'd expect to see when your spouse is making you sell a car, so you list it with an astronomical price just to get him or her off your back. So what do you think of this Corvette: is it a commendable custom classic or would you kill it with fire? Let us know in the comments below what you think of this Corvette.