This Supercharged, SEMA Displayed, Nomad Is Selling At GAA Classic Car’s November Auction

This is a unique build.

The 1955 Chevrolet Nomad stands as a testament to innovative automotive design and exceptional craftsmanship, marked by its distinctive blue and gray color combination and station wagon body style. Scheduled for auction in November 2023, this iconic vehicle draws attention with its exquisite detail and modifications, reflecting a harmonious blend of historical charm and modern sophistication.

Under the hood, the Nomad is powered by a robust 416 CID GM LS3 V8 engine, accentuated by a Lysholm 330 Vortech Supercharger, ensuring a driving experience marked by power and responsiveness. The Bowler 4L80E 4-Speed Automatic Transmission and a Strange 9" Rear Axle with Posi-Traction further enhance the vehicle's performance, enabling smooth and efficient maneuvering on diverse terrains.

The vehicle’s appeal is not merely confined to its powerful engine; it boasts Michelin Pilot Sport Tires, with 265 fronts and 335 rears, mounted on Colorado Custom Wheels. These features accentuate the vehicle's stance and contribute to an optimal driving experience marked by stability and control. The incorporation of power rack and pinion steering and 4-wheel disc brakes with Wilwood calipers exemplify the commitment to driving precision and safety.

Aesthetically, the Nomad is a visual marvel, featuring House of Kolor TruBlue Pearl Body Paint juxtaposed with Granite Metallic Roof Paint, creating a striking visual contrast. The custom black chrome, complemented by a black JETbird adorning the hood, adds a layer of elegance and uniqueness to the vehicle. This particular model has even been a feature at SEMA, showcasing its outstanding design and meticulous assembly by Salvaggio Auto Design.

The interior is a luxurious space marked by Daytona carpet floor covering, a leather-wrapped dash, leather seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, all installed by Customs by Vos. The attention to detail within the cabin reflects a commitment to comfort and luxury, ensuring a driving experience that is as pleasurable as it is thrilling.

Moreover, modern conveniences such as power windows and modern air conditioning with hidden controls are seamlessly integrated, emphasizing the fusion of classic aesthetics with contemporary functionality. The Nomad sits on a Roadster Shop Fast Track Chassis, equipped with Afco coilovers and heavy-duty sway bars, reinforcing the vehicle’s structural integrity and resilience.

In conclusion, the 1955 Chevrolet Nomad, set to grace the auction in November 2023, is a timeless piece of automotive artistry. It combines the elegance of historical design with advanced enhancements and luxurious features. From its powerful supercharged engine to its meticulously crafted interior and distinctive paintwork, the Nomad is a symbol of automotive excellence, reflecting the pinnacle of design, performance, and luxury. This vehicle is not just a mode of transportation; it is a piece of history, a work of art, and a collector’s gem.

