'Superchef' Darnell Ferguson arrested, faces multiple charges

Food Network host and former Louisville restaurateur Darnell Ferguson was arrested Tuesday in connection with several charges, including burglary and assault.

According to the booking log for Louisville Metro Corrections, Ferguson was booked into the jail shortly before 4 p.m. He faces multiple charges, including felony burglary and strangulation, as well as misdemeanor assault, terroristic threatening, menacing, criminal mischief and theft.

Court records from the Jefferson County Family Court show a protective order was issued against Ferguson on Jan. 2. It was not clear if the charges he faces are connected with the order.

Ferguson, also known as "Superchef," became well-known as a restaurant owner after opening Superchefs and Tha Drippin Crab in Louisville, but both locations are now closed. Ferguson said he wanted to focus on his television career, which includes appearing in and hosting several shows on Food Network, including Superchef Grudge Match, which launched its second season in December.

Ferguson is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17, records show.

This story may update.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Food Network host Darnell Ferguson arrested, faces several charges