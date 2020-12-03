SuperCom Secures a New Juvenile Electronic Offender Monitoring Contract in Alabama

SuperCom expands its presence in the USA Juvenile Offender Monitoring Sub-Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors , announced today that it has secured a new Government GPS monitoring contract in the Juvenile sub-market of offender tracking. The contracting agency is a Government Juvenile Agency in Alabama. The contract will be billed as usual by a daily use rate and is expected to generate steady-state recurring revenues.

"We feel that our PureTrack GPS solution is a great fit also for the Juvenile sub-market. Just as with adults, juvenile programs are positioned to benefit from the security, advanced features and form factor of our smartphone platform," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President of Americas for SuperCom.

"Juveniles are usually very comfortable with operating a smartphone and quick to appreciate the new functions it enables in comparison to traditional GPS tracking products. Two-way voice communication, in-app officer messaging, a Bluetooth ankle bracelet that doesn't require charging and a visible schedule interface, among other features, enhance program success for both the supervisors and their juvenile offenders, " Ordan continued.

"Every contract win is a confirmation to the significant investment we have made to build the most dynamic offender monitoring platform in the market. We continue to grow our presence by delivering innovative solutions that meet the growing needs of our customers, " concluded Ordan.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform, which contains a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smart phone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations and the anticipated impact of such outbreak on our business and results of operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, including levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies; and the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Forward Looking Statements" in any report and the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and reports on Form 6-K are uncertain. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Corporate Contact:
Ordan Trabelsi, President Americas
Tel: 1 212 466 4606
ordan@supercom.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supercom-secures-a-new-juvenile-electronic-offender-monitoring-contract-in-alabama-301185659.html

SOURCE SuperCom Ltd

