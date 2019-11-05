Superconductor Technologies Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SCON) Path To Profitability

Superconductor Technologies Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SCON): Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. The US$3.9m market-cap posted a loss in its most recent financial year of -US$8.1m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -US$9.4m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is SCON’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for SCON.

According to the industry analysts covering SCON, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$648k in 2021. SCON is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will SCON have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, I calculated an average annual growth rate of 71%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for SCON given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing I’d like to point out is that SCON has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making loss-making, growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. SCON currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

