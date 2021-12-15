Supercut Shreds Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Claim That She's ‘Against Hate’

Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) recent claim that she and other Republicans are “against hate” is thoroughly debunked in a new supercut.

Greene, in a video tweeted by The Recount on Tuesday, says she’s “heard a lot of conversation from my colleagues across the aisle about Islamophobia in America, which we … are completely against hate of any kind against anyone.”

But the montage then cuts to Greene’s previous anti-Islam remarks, from suggesting there is “an Islamic invasion into our government offices” to claiming “the Democrats are controlled now by the Jihad squad.”

Watch the video here:

Marjorie Taylor Greene: We're against Islamophobia



Also Marjorie Taylor Greene: pic.twitter.com/ZUFZvVOXTv — The Recount (@therecount) December 14, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

