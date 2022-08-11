Superdry boss Julian Dunkerton warns people will go to Europe to shop

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Becky Morton - Business reporter, BBC News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Julian Dunkerton
    Founder Of Superdry Clothing
Julian Dunkerton
Julian Dunkerton co-founded Superdry in 2003

People will travel to Europe to go shopping because Britain no longer offers tax-free purchases to international tourists, the boss of clothing chain Superdry has warned.

Under the VAT Retail Export Scheme, non-EU visitors to the bloc can recover the VAT on High Street purchases.

But the scheme was withdrawn in Great Britain in January 2021 after the UK left the EU.

Julian Dunkerton, who co-founded Superdry, said this was "a blind move".

"If one goes to Europe, now it's absolutely heaving - every hotel is full," he told BBC Radio 4's PM programme. "Britain on the other hand, is below pre-Covid numbers."

He warned high-spending international tourists would stop coming to spend money in Britain.

"They're going to go to France instead of to us to do all that luxury shopping," he said.

"The other aspect that people haven't realised is that we as Brits can go to France and if we're buying any high-ticket item, get a tax-free deal on that product.

"So what we're going to see, as we saw in I think it was the 80s when people used to do booze cruises, it will be worth getting on a plane, getting on a boat and going to France or going to mainland Europe and doing their shopping."

The VAT Retail Export Scheme benefitted tourist hotspots like London and Edinburgh, as well as the famous Bicester shopping village in Oxfordshire, which attracts visitors seeking bargains.

When it was withdrawn, the Treasury said it was costly and vulnerable to fraud.

Superdry store
Superdry store

Mr Dunkerton, who was a vocal supporter of remaining in the EU, said Brexit was also "stoking inflation".

He said if the government didn't tackle rising prices "we're going to go down a very difficult path of wages spiralling out of control".

He called on the government to increase corporation tax to help struggling households in the coming months.

"That money [could] be used to benefit the people that need it through this winter and potentially a VAT decrease to make sure that inflation and wage costs do not get out of control this winter," he said.

Combined with the windfall tax on oil and gas companies, Mr Dunkerton said the government would then have the money to take VAT off energy bills and potentially reducing it on other products too.

The BBC has contacted the Treasury for comment.

Earlier this year, Superdry said it would increase prices on some of its clothes by around 2% due to inflation.

The brand, which started out as a market stall in Cheltenham, was set up by Mr Dunkerton and James Holder in 2003 and went on to enjoy huge commercial success.

But clashes followed between Mr Dunkerton and the board, leading to his resignation from the board and eventual return in 2019 to "steady the ship" after huge losses.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Demand Accelerates as Gas Crisis Spurs Switch, IEA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global oil demand growth this year as soaring natural gas prices and heatwaves spur industry and power generators to switch their fuel to oil.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedChina H

  • European Heatwaves Boost Demand for Oil, IEA Says

    Summer heatwaves in Europe and scarce supplies of pricey natural gas are boosting demand for oil as power stations look for alternative fuels to meet the surging demand for electricity, the International Energy Agency said. High prices and limited supplies of natural gas--after Russia curtailed its energy exports to the region--are further pushing power plants and heavy industries to look to oil as an alternative fuel source, the Paris-based agency said in its monthly report Thursday. It raised its 2022 oil-demand growth forecasts by that amount to 2.1 million barrels a day.

  • ‘Inflation reduction’ bill? Don’t buy Democrats’ fantastical twisting of reality.

    Democrats' 'Inflation Reduction Act' would address climate change and prescription prices by spending even more money and growing government.

  • Mayor Lightfoot's 2023 budget forecast includes $42.7 million property tax hike

    Facing the smallest budget shortfall of her tenure, a $127.9 million deficit for 2023, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expecting a $42.7 million property tax hike as she prepares to run for a second term.

  • India could emerge as Asia's strongest economy in 2022-23, says Morgan Stanley

    The brokerage expects India's growth to average 7% for 2022-2023 and contribute 28% and 22% to Asian and global growth, respectively. Morgan Stanley's projection comes as Asia's third-largest economy grew 9.2% in the fiscal year 2022, a sharp recovery from a 6.6% contraction in the previous year as COVID-19 lockdowns took a severe toll on its economy. "Lower corporate taxes, the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and India as a potential beneficiary of supply chain diversification will catalyse and sustain domestic demand, especially in investment," the economists said in a note dated Tuesday.

  • Oil prices have tumbled almost 30% in 2 months. Here's why, and what could happen next.

    The three Rs explain why oil prices have fallen from their June highs: Recession worries, Russian resilience, and retreating demand.

  • ‘The economy is deteriorating’: German finance minister paints dark picture of country’s increasingly fragile outlook

    An energy crunch and rising inflation are set to make life more difficult for residents of Europe’s largest economy.

  • Inflation slows significantly as gas prices drop in July

    Inflation data released on Wednesday revealed that price increases slowed in July, easing the strain on household budgets as the Federal Reserve fights inflation with a series of borrowing cost hikes. While still elevated, price hikes waned from the near-historic pace reached in June, giving hope to policymakers and consumers that inflation has peaked. The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 8.5% year-over-year in July, a marked slowdown from 9.1% in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • At 75, India seeks way forward in big but job-scarce economy

    As India’s economy grew, the hum of factories turned the sleepy, dusty village of Manesar into a booming industrial hub, cranking out everything from cars and sinks to smartphones and tablets. Scenes like this are an everyday reality for millions of Indians, the most visible signs of economic distress in a country where raging unemployment is worsening insecurity and inequality between the rich and poor. Entire families leave their homes in India’s vast rural hinterlands to camp at such bazaars, found in nearly every city.

  • Why home prices can stay high, complicating the Fed’s battle against inflation

    'What we are going through right now is a Fed mistake,' said Tracy Chen, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management.

  • ‘Assume you are laid off’: Suze Orman likes these 3 simple techniques to prepare for the recession ahead

    Get ready. Anything can happen.

  • Fed's Kashkari: More rate hikes ahead, and possible recession

    (Reuters) -Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday said he is sticking to his view that the U.S. central bank will need to raise its policy rate another 1.5 percentage points this year and more in 2023, even if that causes a recession. The Fed is "far, far away from declaring victory" on inflation, Kashkari said at the Aspen Ideas Conference, despite the "welcome" news in the consumer price index report earlier in the day that inflation may have begun to cool. Kashkari said he hasn't "seen anything that changes" the need to raise the Fed's policy rate to 3.9% by year-end and to 4.4% by the end of 2023.

  • Trump Allies Are Attacking Biden For a Plan to Hire 87,000 New IRS Agents That Doesn't Exist

    The IRS will get nearly $80 billion in new funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, but most of it won't go to hiring new agents.

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • Inflation hits these products the most and these the least: EXPLAINER

    Price hikes have battered the U.S. economy for months, straining household budgets and prompting an aggressive series of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. In fact, Black and Latino people have been disproportionately affected by the set of goods hit hardest by inflation, in light of which goods those groups consume compared with their counterparts, according to a study released in June by the New York Federal Reserve. The latest government data shows that food prices have outpaced the overall inflation rate, rising nearly 11% year-over-year in July.

  • Column - Deep U.S. curve inversion hastens the recession it predicts: McGeever

    An inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve almost always heralds recession, but the yawning gap between high short-term funding costs and falling long-term borrowing rates may accelerate the economic downturn it presages. Although banks are in pretty good shape, the downward-sloping curve will erode net interest margins and curb lending, while this year's rout in stocks and bonds will require them to divert more cash towards repairing torpedoed capital buffers. Banks can make money when interest rates rise but this is far easier when the yield curve slopes upward, and they borrow lower and lend higher.

  • Even though inflation might have just peaked, here are 4 reasons you still won’t be able to afford stuff, Goldman says

    Jan Hatzius, chief economist for Goldman Sachs, sees "hope that a long-elusive disinflationary impulse from core goods prices might finally arrive." Dream on, he says.

  • US Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation decelerated in July by more than expected, reflecting lower energy prices, which may take some pressure off the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively hiking interest rates.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blacko

  • Abrams says her economic plan would use state surplus to expand Medicaid, help small businesses

    She wants to take $10 million and create a small business investment fund which would guarantee loans made by banks to small businesses.

  • Inflation Slowed in July. But the Fed’s Work Isn’t Done.

    A drop in gas prices offset gains in food and shelter costs, giving the central bank some sign that its policy tightening is starting to work. With inflation still near 40-year highs, however, more rate hikes can be expected.