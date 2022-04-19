'Superfly' Actor Kaalan Walker Found Guilty Of Rape, Faces Up To 100 Years In Prison

A Los Angeles jury found actor and rapper Kaalan Walker, 27, guilty of raping six victims and sexually assaulting a seventh woman, Rolling Stone reports.

Walker, best known for his roles in the films Superfly and Kings starring Halle Berry, lowered his head and sobbed as his verdict was read on Monday. He was acquitted of three additional charges associated with three of the ten victims in the case, including two charges of forcible rape, according to The Wrap.

“I didn’t rape anybody, your honor. I did not rape anybody,” Walker shouted while he was taken out of the courtroom away in handcuffs, Rolling Stone reports.

Walker’s attorney, Andrew Flier, said he would file an appeal, The Wrap reports.

“Mr. Walker maintains his complete innocence to the charges and allegations,” Flier wrote in an email to the entertainment news outlet. “The defense is very [sic] confidant that the convictions will be reversed.”

When Walker is sentenced on May 27, he could face a maximum penalty of 100 years to life in prison.

A total of 30 women came forward alleging assault.

Prosecutors said the attacks took place between 2013 and 2018 with three underage victims, The Wrap reports.

Model Jada Everon, 23, who lives in Las Vegas, testified that she was 16 years old when Walker contacted her on Instagram and guaranteed her a photoshoot. She said in 2014 they met up and he raped her, according to Rolling Stone.

“Honestly, I was shocked when I heard the guilty verdict. There are so many rapists who get to walk free, and I was really afraid he would be one of them. But finally there’s justice, finally we’re heard. This was seven years ago for me. Seven years of seeing him on social media, seeing his fame rise, seeing him hurt more women. I just kind of gave up hope, so finally seeing this happening, it’s tears of joy,” she said.

“He did the same thing with me that he did with the others. He mentioned Drake. He name-dropped Drake. He filled me up with a bunch of hopes and dreams. What he said was dramatic. He said, ‘I can make you famous overnight. You can have access to all the famous people I know.’ It was very dramatic. At that age, I was so naïve. I was believing everything he said. I thought everything he said was legit. The entire time the assault occurred, every time I said ‘Stop,’ or was crying, he would say, ‘You’re so immature. I’m not going to help you anymore. I’m going to take it all away from you.’ He flipped a switch and became a complete predator,” Everon added.

Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace said to Rolling Stone that Walker would entice the young girls and gain access to them by “[name-dropping] Drake and [using] his connection to Halle Berry.”

“We feel that with this verdict, the jury gave these victims back their voices. This was very sophisticated,” said Wallace to the outlet. “Once they were there, it wasn’t about doing photo shoots, it was about assaulting them.”